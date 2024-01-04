MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023/24: Reguilon returns to Spurs from Man United loan spell

Reguilon joined United on a season-long loan in September to provide cover for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 18:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Sergio Reguilon playing for Spurs
File Photo: Sergio Reguilon playing for Spurs | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Sergio Reguilon playing for Spurs | Photo Credit: AFP

Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon has returned to Tottenham Hotspur after fellow Premier League side Manchester United ended his loan spell, the Old Trafford club said on Thursday.

Reguilon joined United on a season-long loan in September to provide cover for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Shaw and Malacia are expected to be available soon.

“Sergio Reguilon is returning to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur after Manchester United activated a break clause in the loan agreement,” United said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Jose Mourinho says priority remains Roma, not Brazil

“Sergio fulfilled the role he was brought in for: to provide cover for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia while both were out with long-term injuries.

“While Luke has missed the past two games with a minor injury, the England international is expected back soon. Tyrell, meanwhile, is getting closer to a return from his knee injury.”

Reguilon, 27, spent last term on loan at Atletico Madrid, having joined Spurs in 2020 on a five-year deal from Real Madrid and making 52 league appearances in his first two seasons.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sergio Reguilon /

Spurs /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Manchester United /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023/24: Reguilon returns to Spurs from Man United loan spell
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jose Mourinho says priority remains Roma, not Brazil
    AFP
  4. SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma gifts signed India jersey to Elgar after farewell Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India beats South Africa by seven wickets to level series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023/24: Reguilon returns to Spurs from Man United loan spell
    Reuters
  2. West Ham and Brighton settle for 0-0 draw in Premier League
    AP
  3. Premier League: Advantage Man City as title rivals prepare to lose key players
    Reuters
  4. Bentancur’s return a huge lift for Spurs squad: Postecoglou
    Reuters
  5. Brighton manager surprised by injured Mitoma’s Asian Cup call-up
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023/24: Reguilon returns to Spurs from Man United loan spell
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, January 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jose Mourinho says priority remains Roma, not Brazil
    AFP
  4. SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma gifts signed India jersey to Elgar after farewell Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India beats South Africa by seven wickets to level series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment