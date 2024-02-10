MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2024 Final: Nigeria’s Sanusi a doubt for final clash against Ivory Coast

Sanusi missed the semifinal win over South Africa with a hamstring injury, forcing a change in the well-drilled Nigerian defence which has conceded two goals in six games.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 18:54 IST , ABIDJAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro during a press conference
Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro during a press conference | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro during a press conference | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nigeria left back Zaidu Sanusi will undergo a fitness test later on Saturday to decide whether he can return to the team for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Ivory Coast, coach Jose Peseiro said.

Sanusi, 26, missed the semifinal win over South Africa with a hamstring injury, forcing a change in the well-drilled Nigerian defence which has conceded two goals in six games at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

“He was partially involved in Friday training and we will check his condition again tonight before we make a decision,” said Peseiro.

He is the only concern for the Nigerians, who have had a consistent team selection throughout the tournament and beat the Ivorians in the group phase.

“There is no favourite for the final,” insisted Peseiro. “I think each side has a 50 percent chance but we are determined to win this final.”

There will be a special focus on African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen, who has been an outstanding performer at the tournament but scored a single goal in Nigeria’s opening game a month ago.

ALSO READ | AFCON 2024 Final: Host Ivory Coast looks to complete remarkable recovery and lift trophy over Nigeria

“He doesn’t play like he is the star. He fights for the team and is completely unselfish,” said Peseiro.

“He knows he is an important player and he gives us the best energy. He has suffered a lot in this tournament with all the attention he receives from the opposing defenders because he knows it is a team game.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Nigeria /

AFCON 2024 /

Victor Osimhen /

Ivory Coast

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, NEUFC 3-2 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Forbes scores on Red and Gold debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tanay’s seven-wicket haul helps Hyderabad enforce follow-on against Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. AFCON 2024 Final: Nigeria’s Sanusi a doubt for final clash against Ivory Coast
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24: Joni Kauko replaces Hugo Boumous at Mohun Bagan Super Giant for remainder of season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v HFC, Starting XI, Petratos leads Mariners’ attack
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2024 Final: Nigeria’s Sanusi a doubt for final clash against Ivory Coast
    Reuters
  2. Fans attach bicycle locks to goal as anti-investor protests in German football escalate
    AP
  3. New women’s top tier league given green light by US Soccer
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup: Here’s what happened when Qatar last played in the final in 2019
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jordan’s journey from AFC Asian Cup qualification and its road to the final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, NEUFC 3-2 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Forbes scores on Red and Gold debut
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tanay’s seven-wicket haul helps Hyderabad enforce follow-on against Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. AFCON 2024 Final: Nigeria’s Sanusi a doubt for final clash against Ivory Coast
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24: Joni Kauko replaces Hugo Boumous at Mohun Bagan Super Giant for remainder of season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v HFC, Starting XI, Petratos leads Mariners’ attack
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment