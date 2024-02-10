MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Cardoso shines as Real Betis defeats Cadiz

Betis was missing its top goal-scorer Isco, out for several weeks with a thigh injury, but his absence was barely noticed as the visitor took the lead after five minutes.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 10:16 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILES PHOTO: Real Betis’ Brazilian forward Luiz Henrique (TOP) vies for the ball.
FILES PHOTO: Real Betis’ Brazilian forward Luiz Henrique (TOP) vies for the ball. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILES PHOTO: Real Betis’ Brazilian forward Luiz Henrique (TOP) vies for the ball. | Photo Credit: AFP

U.S. midfielder Johnny Cardoso turned in a man-of-the-match performance to help Real Betis beat Cadiz 2-0 and move into sixth place in the Spanish league on Friday.

Cadiz has gone 20 league games without a win since September 1. Even so, Cadiz was third from bottom in the league. Betis leapfrogged Real Sociedad and Valencia into sixth.

Betis was missing its top goal-scorer Isco, out for several weeks with a thigh injury, but his absence was barely noticed as the visitor took the lead after five minutes. Cardoso won the ball on the right flank and his cut back was swept home first time by Willian José.

Pablo Fornals made it 2-0 less than a minute into the second half when he curled a superb left-foot strike past the outstretched hand of Jeremias Ledesma.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga: Malen double helps Dortmund cruise past Freiburg 3-0

Cardoso’s assist capped another good performance since he signed from Brazilian club Internacional in January.

‘Johnny had a good game,” coach Manuel Pellegrini said.

Real Madrid tops La Liga, two points ahead of Girona. They meet on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Related stories

Related Topics

Real Betis /

La Liga /

Cadiz /

Pablo Fornals /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Isco /

Real Madrid /

Girona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Cardoso shines as Real Betis defeats Cadiz
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 10 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Padikkal falls for 151 as Tamil Nadu strikes early vs Karnataka, Sheldon Jackson nears century for Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Open: Dalibor Svrcina reflects on tennis journey as he reaches semifinals
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dallas Open: Top seed Frances Tiafoe ousted by Marcos Giron in quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Cardoso shines as Real Betis defeats Cadiz
    PTI
  2. Sevilla calls for action after Ocampos touched ‘inappropriately’ by Rayo fan
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Sevilla player physically abused by spectator mars Liga win over Rayo Vallecano
    AP
  4. Depleted Real Madrid paying the price for not adding defenders in transfer window
    AP
  5. La Liga: Celta Vigo beats Osasuna to end three-game winless streak, Real Betis shares spoils with Getafe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Cardoso shines as Real Betis defeats Cadiz
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 10 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Padikkal falls for 151 as Tamil Nadu strikes early vs Karnataka, Sheldon Jackson nears century for Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Open: Dalibor Svrcina reflects on tennis journey as he reaches semifinals
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dallas Open: Top seed Frances Tiafoe ousted by Marcos Giron in quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment