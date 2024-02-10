MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fans attach bicycle locks to goal as anti-investor protests in German football escalate

A second-division game between Hamburger SV and Hannover on Friday was repeatedly interrupted.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 09:07 IST , HAMBURG - 2 MINS READ

AP
Stadium staff remove bicycle locks from goalposts with an angle grinder during the German Bundesliga 2 soccer match between Hamburger SV and Hannover 96 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.
Stadium staff remove bicycle locks from goalposts with an angle grinder during the German Bundesliga 2 soccer match between Hamburger SV and Hannover 96 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stadium staff remove bicycle locks from goalposts with an angle grinder during the German Bundesliga 2 soccer match between Hamburger SV and Hannover 96 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. | Photo Credit: AP

Anti-investor protests in German football escalated on Friday when fans attached bicycle locks to a goal and displayed banners showing a club executive’s face in crosshairs.

There have been regular protests since last year against a plan to sell a stake in marketing revenues to a private equity investor for an up-front payment. As the league comes closer to an agreement, fans have become more disruptive.

A second-division game between Hamburger SV and Hannover on Friday was repeatedly interrupted.

German news agency dpa reported people from a section of the stadium occupied by Hamburg supporters attached the thick metal bicycle locks to the goal at halftime, and objects were thrown onto the field. Staff used a power saw to cut the locks off the goalpost.

After that, the referee took the players off the field when Hannover supporters displayed banners protesting against CVC and Blackstone, the two prospective buyers in the league’s investment deal. Other banners showed Hannover chief executive Martin Kind’s face in crosshairs. Hannover players approached the stand to speak with the fans and a warning was made that the game would be abandoned if the disruption continued.

The game eventually resumed and finished 4-3 to Hannover, more than 2 hours and 40 minutes after it began.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga: Malen double helps Dortmund cruise past Freiburg 3-0

Kind, a businessman who has long been involved with Hannover, is a controversial figure in German football over his role in the December vote to proceed with the investment talks.

The proposal passed with approval from 24 of the 36 clubs in the top two men’s divisions, the exact two-thirds majority needed. Kind has refused to say how he voted. The members’ club of Hannover has said it asked him to vote against.

Also Friday, Borussia Dortmund’s top-division game against Freiburg was interrupted for about 10 minutes in the first half by Dortmund fans throwing tennis balls and foil-wrapped chocolate coins onto the field.

A game last Saturday between Hertha Berlin and Hamburg was delayed by about half an hour, and another last Wednesday between Mainz and Union Berlin had extensive stoppages.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hannover /

Freiburg /

Hertha Berlin /

Hamburg /

Mainz /

Union Berlin /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fans attach bicycle locks to goal as anti-investor protests in German football escalate
    AP
  2. Bundesliga: Malen double helps Dortmund cruise past Freiburg 3-0
    Reuters
  3. New women’s top tier league given green light by US Soccer
    AFP
  4. CAF doesn’t know when 2025 Africa Cup will be played amid schedule congestion
    AP
  5. Anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game spreads: Argentina friendly in mainland China canceled
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Fans attach bicycle locks to goal as anti-investor protests in German football escalate
    AP
  2. New women’s top tier league given green light by US Soccer
    AFP
  3. AFC Asian Cup: Here’s what happened when Qatar last played in the final in 2019
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jordan’s journey from AFC Asian Cup qualification and its road to the final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jordan vs Qatar livestream info: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final; Preview, predicted lineups and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fans attach bicycle locks to goal as anti-investor protests in German football escalate
    AP
  2. Bundesliga: Malen double helps Dortmund cruise past Freiburg 3-0
    Reuters
  3. New women’s top tier league given green light by US Soccer
    AFP
  4. CAF doesn’t know when 2025 Africa Cup will be played amid schedule congestion
    AP
  5. Anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game spreads: Argentina friendly in mainland China canceled
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment