Bundesliga: Malen double helps Dortmund cruise past Freiburg 3-0

The Dutch forward had come close with a bicycle kick before he threaded a shot past three Freiburg defenders in the 16th minute.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 08:38 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dortmund’s Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg.
Dortmund’s Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Dortmund's Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg. | Photo Credit: AP

Donyell Malen scored twice to help Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 victory over visitors Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Friday and tighten their grip on fourth spot.

The Dutch forward had come close with a bicycle kick before he threaded a shot past three Freiburg defenders in the 16th minute.

He then timed his run perfectly to latch on to a Niclas Fuellkrug pass and rifle in from a tight angle deep in first-half stoppage time for his ninth league goal. Germany international Fuellkrug headed in their third goal in the 87th.

ALSO READ | Anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game spreads: Argentina friendly in mainland China canceled

Dortmund, who face PSV Eindhoven later in February for their Champions League last 16 first leg, are fourth in the standings on 40 points, as many as third-placed VfB Stuttgart. RB Leipzig, fifth on 36, travel to Augsburg on Saturday.

The game was interrupted twice with fans throwing chocolate coins and tennis balls onto the pitch in protest to a planned investor deal with the league.

