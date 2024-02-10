New women’s top tier league given green light by US Soccer

The United States will have two different top tier women’s leagues after the new USL Super League was given ‘Division One’ sanctioning by the US Soccer Federation on Friday.

The National Women’s Soccer League has been operating since 2013 and its clubs have featured most of the USA women’s team players as well as foreign imports.

The new league will operate independently from the NWSL and is part of the United Soccer Leagues structure which includes second and third division men’s leagues.

While promotion and relegation does not exist in American soccer, US Soccer applies sanctioning for leagues based on their compliance with a series of standards.

“This is a tremendous moment for the USL Super League and for women’s sports,” said USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort.

“Receiving Division One sanctioning further showcases the work that our ownership groups, our clubs, and the league are doing to create a professional environment for top-level talent to compete.”

“This is a crucial step toward realizing our vision to be a global leader in women’s soccer on and off the field. We cannot wait to see our clubs take the field when we kick off in August 2024,” added Vandervort.

The USL Super League’s inaugural season will kick off in August with eight clubs including a newly announced team in Brooklyn, New York.

The league said that eight more clubs are building to join in future seasons when stadium development and other projects are completed.

Unlike the NWSL and the top tier men’s Major League Soccer, which play on a spring to autumn calender, the USL Super League will play autumn to spring in line with European leagues.

USL also operates a number of lower divisions for women’s football.

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone welcomed the new arrival.

“The USL Super League is looking to grow the women’s game and to expand the opportunities for women to compete at the highest professional level,” she said.

“As with all our professional leagues, we look forward to collaborating with the USL Super League and extend our best wishes to the clubs as they gear up for the upcoming season this August.”