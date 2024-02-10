ISL 2023-24: Joni Kauko replaces Hugo Boumous at Mohun Bagan Super Giant for remainder of season

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has replaced midfielder Hugo Boumous with Joni Kauko for the remainer if the Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club announced on Saturday.

Kauko returns to the club after nearly 16 months, as a knee injury had ruled him out of the 2022-23 season. The Finland international, who had represented the country at the 2020 European Championship, had joined the Mariners in the 2021-22 season.

Despite impressing on the field with the Mariners, scoring thrice and assisting six times in 18 appearances in the ISL, his side failed to make it to the final.

Boumous has been playing in India since 2018, playing for three ISL clubs, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC and finally, ATK Mohun Bagan, now known as Mohun Bagan Super Giant. He won six honours across the three clubs, which include two ISL titles and as many League Winner Shields.

More to follow.