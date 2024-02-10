MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Brighton to sign Ghanaian teenager Osman in summer from Nordsjaelland

Osman, who has four goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Nordsjaelland this season, will join the south coast club when the transfer window opens later this year.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 16:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: FC Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman in action with Fenerbahce’s Jayden Oosterwolde.
FILE PHOTO: FC Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman in action with Fenerbahce’s Jayden Oosterwolde. | Photo Credit: UMIT BEKTAS/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: FC Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman in action with Fenerbahce’s Jayden Oosterwolde. | Photo Credit: UMIT BEKTAS/ REUTERS

Brighton & Hove Albion has reached an agreement to sign 19-year-old Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman in the summer transfer window from Danish side Nordsjaelland on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Brighton did not disclose financial details, but British media reported that the deal is worth around 16 million pounds ($20.19 million).

Osman, who has four goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Nordsjaelland this season, will join the south coast club when the transfer window opens later this year.

“He’s a young and exciting prospect, but for now it’s important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good season,” Technical Director David Weir said in a statement.

“Once the current season is over and he’s had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England.”

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton, eighth in the top-flight after 23 matches, next visits fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur later on Saturday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Premier League /

Roberto De Zerbi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, NEUFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: First-half underway, Red and Gold aim to build on momentum
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game spreads: Argentina friendly in mainland China cancelled
    AP
  3. F1: Red Bull’s hearing into team boss Horner ends without decision
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 10 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Regular strikes leave Tamil Nadu five down vs Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Brighton to sign Ghanaian teenager Osman in summer from Nordsjaelland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Brighton to sign Ghanaian teenager Osman in summer from Nordsjaelland
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Son and Bissouma ready for Spurs game with Brighton
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes to build winning momentum at Palace
    Reuters
  4. Ten Hag demands more from Man Utd’s young stars
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Liverpool’s Thiago suffers fresh injury blow says reports
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal LIVE score, NEUFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: First-half underway, Red and Gold aim to build on momentum
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game spreads: Argentina friendly in mainland China cancelled
    AP
  3. F1: Red Bull’s hearing into team boss Horner ends without decision
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 10 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Regular strikes leave Tamil Nadu five down vs Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Brighton to sign Ghanaian teenager Osman in summer from Nordsjaelland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment