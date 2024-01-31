MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Ghana football federation apologises to country for Black Stars’ poor campaign

Ghana was eliminated in the group stage with just two points from three games after three injury-time goals in two of those matches.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 09:33 IST , ABIDJAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Ghana supporters cheer during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Ghana supporters cheer during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ghana supporters cheer during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Ghana Football Association has apologised for the national team’s disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign and says it will take “the requisite steps” to address the reasons for its failure.

Ghana was eliminated in the group stage with just two points from three games after three injury-time goals in two of those matches.

The Black Stars were two goals ahead against Mozambique in their final group game and on course to qualify for the knockout stage until the Mambas scored twice in injury time to draw 2-2. Ghana also conceded in injury time to lose its opening game to Cape Verde.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration that such results can bring to our passionate football-loving nation. Our team’s performance fell short of the high expectations we all share, and we take full responsibility for the disappointment,” the GFA said Tuesday after a meeting of its executive council and regional chairmen.

ALSO READ | AFCON 2024: South Africa stuns fancied Morocco to book quarterfinal place

“The GFA wishes to assure all stakeholders that the requisite steps are being taken to address the issues at hand, and a thorough review of the team’s strategies, training, compensation, and overall structure is underway,” the GFA said.

The federation already fired Chris Hughton as coach last week after the team’s Africa Cup elimination was confirmed. It posted the job vacancy on its website and set Feb. 2 as a deadline for applications.

“The head coach must be knowledgeable about latest trends and innovations in football tactics and development,” the GFA wrote. It did not give salary details.

Ghana has taken part in the Africa Cup 24 times – only Egypt and Ivory Coast have appeared in more – and the Black Stars have won the title four times, but the last of those titles was in 1982.

