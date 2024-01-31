MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal climbs to second with win over Forest

Mikel Arteta’s team, which won its second consecutive match after going three games without a win, climbed over Manchester City into second in the table.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 07:57 IST , NOTTINGHAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: AP

Gabriel Jesus scored and then set up Bukayo Saka for another seven minutes later to lead Arsenal to a 2-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Tuesday that moved the north London side to within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s team, which won its second consecutive match after going three games without a win, climbed over Manchester City into second in the table with 46 points after 22 games. Holders City have 43 points, but have played two fewer games.

Liverpool have a game in hand and host Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday.

Forest are 16th with 20 points, two points above the drop zone.

Arsenal dominated possession but struggled to threaten the Forest goal before Jesus finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Forest were lackadaisical on a throw-in and the ball fell to Jesus who fired through keeper Matt Turner’s legs from an impossibly tight angle.

ALSO READ | Haaland to make Man City return against Burnley after foot injury

“(Arteta said at halftime) to keep trying and in the first half we did good,” Jesus told TNT Sports. “We were there and controlled the game, but the best way to control them is to keep the ball in the third part of the pitch, we did well in the first half but we didn’t score.

“Second half we scored so we controlled more of the game.”

The Gunners doubled their lead in the 72nd minute when Gonzalo Montiel gave the ball away near the halfway line and Forest were caught on the break. Jesus played a ball to Saka who shot across the goal, and while Turner got a hand on the ball, it was not enough to keep it out.

Forest substitute Taiwo Awoniyi pulled one back to energise the crowd in the 89th minute, prodding the ball home through a crowd, and then David Raya made a terrific save for Arsenal in the final minutes to secure the win in front of a crowd that included Arsenal great Robert Pires.

Arsenal had 19 shots to the home team’s nine, while both sides had three efforts on target.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gabriel Jesus /

Arsenal /

Nottingham Forest /

Bukayo Saka /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

Liverpool /

Gonzalo Montiel /

Robert Pires

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal climbs to second with win over Forest
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2024 quarterfinal schedule: Full list of matches in African Cup of Nations quarters, kick-off time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Messi vs Ronaldo: A look at the iconic rivalry, stats, records ahead of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Part Shamar, part Bopanna: Gourav Yadav finds second wind with Pondicherry
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Former NBA guard Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal climbs to second with win over Forest
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham vs Brentford: Spurs unlikely to sign any more players, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  3. Pochettino: Chelsea focused on three points, not Klopp’s farewell party at Anfield
    Reuters
  4. Klopp: Liverpool to be without Salah for league games against Chelsea, Arsenal
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Haaland to make Man City return against Burnley after foot injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal climbs to second with win over Forest
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2024 quarterfinal schedule: Full list of matches in African Cup of Nations quarters, kick-off time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Messi vs Ronaldo: A look at the iconic rivalry, stats, records ahead of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Part Shamar, part Bopanna: Gourav Yadav finds second wind with Pondicherry
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Former NBA guard Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment