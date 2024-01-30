MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham vs Brentford: Spurs unlikely to sign any more players, says Postecoglou

Tottenham has brought in forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and signed defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa this month, as it looks to break back into the top-four.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 22:22 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Postecoglou also said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season came as a “shock to everyone.”
Postecoglou also said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season came as a “shock to everyone.” | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Postecoglou also said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season came as a “shock to everyone.” | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur is unlikely to sign more players during the January transfer window, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

Fifth-placed Tottenham has brought in forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and signed defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa this month, as it looks to break back into the top-four.

“Unlikely, I’d say. I don’t see any incomings,” Postecoglou told reporters in London.

But Spurs will welcome back midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, who started 16 league games this season before leaving for national duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations, where it was knocked out in the second round.

“He should be back tomorrow at some stage. Disappointed for him. Senegal kind of had a real ambition to win the competition... He should be fine for Saturday,” Postecoglou said.

The manager praised Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, who scored 19 minutes into his comeback earlier this month from an eight-month ban for betting offences.

“As soon as he comes into that team he gives them a different look,” he said. “So much of (Brentford’s) attacking threat revolves around him.”

Tottenham trails fourth-placed Aston Villa by three points, and was knocked out of the FA Cup after a fifth-round loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Liverpool to be without Salah for league games against Chelsea, Arsenal, says Klopp

“I think the other night gives us a sense of where we are at a little bit with regards to our destination. But in terms of our starting point I really believe we have made progress... the results are slowly inching our way as well,” he said.

“If we continue to make progress... there’s belief in us that we can bridge that gap at some point.”

Postecoglou also said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season came as a “shock to everyone.”

“It is hard these days to stay at one club for a long time... when you stay at one club and you need to do one, two, maybe a third rebuild, it can be taxing. He’s done it, he’s an unbelievable manager,” he said.

“I’m interested to see how long his sabbatical lasts. I’m kind of hoping it lasts for a while because it gives me hope... because I have those thoughts in my mind often.

“I’ve got a sense it just drags us back in, but I hope he does have the break that I think he deserves,” he added.

Related Topics

Ange Postecoglou /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Brentford

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham vs Brentford: Spurs unlikely to sign any more players, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala ahead of Ranji Trophy match
    N. Sudarshan
  3. English football authorities vow to stamp out fan trouble after FA Cup West Brom vs Wolves incident
    AP
  4. After three gold medals at Khelo India Youth Games 2024, swimmer Vritti Agarwal aims for Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. ISL 10: FC Goa confirms knee injury of Sandesh Jhingan picked up during AFC Asian Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Tottenham vs Brentford: Spurs unlikely to sign any more players, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Pochettino: Chelsea focused on three points, not Klopp’s farewell party at Anfield
    Reuters
  3. Klopp: Liverpool to be without Salah for league games against Chelsea, Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Haaland to make Man City return against Burnley after foot injury
    AP
  5. Man United says Marcus Rashford has taken responsibility for his actions after ‘disciplinary matter’
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham vs Brentford: Spurs unlikely to sign any more players, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala ahead of Ranji Trophy match
    N. Sudarshan
  3. English football authorities vow to stamp out fan trouble after FA Cup West Brom vs Wolves incident
    AP
  4. After three gold medals at Khelo India Youth Games 2024, swimmer Vritti Agarwal aims for Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. ISL 10: FC Goa confirms knee injury of Sandesh Jhingan picked up during AFC Asian Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment