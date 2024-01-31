The 2024 edition of the African Cup of Nations heads into its business end with the quarterfinals beginning on February 2, 2024, with Nigeria facing Angola.
The round of 16 saw a host of upsets including those of top contenders Egypt and Cameroon. Host Ivory Coast also pulled off a major upset when it eliminated defending champion Senegal on penalties in the penultimate fixture in the round of 16.
Senegal defender Moussa Niakhate missed the titleholder’s third penalty in the shootout, but all five of the home team’s penalty takers scored to win 5-4 and set off joyful celebrations in Charles Konan Banny Stadium and beyond.
Street parties broke out in Abidjan, where car drivers honked their horns and soccer fans danced, cheered and blew loud vuvuzelas. Some wore Ivory Coast flags and many wore the team’s distinctive orange jersey.
The quarterfinal phase extends till February 3 after which there will be a three-day gap before the semifinal phase kicks off.
Here is the quarterfinal fixture list for AFCON 2024:
- Nigeria vs Angola - February 2, 10:30 PM IST
- DR Congo vs Guinea - February 3, 1:30 AM IST
- Mali vs Ivory Coast - February 3, 10:30 PM IST
- Cape Verde vs South Africa - February 4, 1:30 AM IST
