AFCON 2024: Namibia upsets Tunisia with a shock 1-0 victory

Deon Hotto sneaked in at the back post to hand the southern African country, 87 places below Tunisia in the world rankings, a deserved win.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 09:39 IST , KORHOGO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Namibia players celebrates after the match against Tunisia.
Namibia players celebrates after the match against Tunisia. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Namibia players celebrates after the match against Tunisia. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Namibia winger Deon Hotto scored in the 88th minute to hand them a shock 1-0 victory over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday and keep up the sequence of surprise results that have dominated the opening days of the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Hotto sneaked in at the back post to hand the southern African country, 87 places below Tunisia in the world rankings, a deserved win as they were markedly more enterprising and created the better chances in the opening Group E encounter at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Namibia, competing in their fourth finals but who had never tasted a Cup of Nations finals victory previously, should have won by a more handsome margin but were let down by poor decision making.

Mali and South Africa play later on Tuesday at the same venue in the second Group E game.

