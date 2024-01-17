MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FA Cup 2023-24: West Ham and Brentford ousted as 5th-tier Eastleigh’s dream of playing Man United ends

West Ham lost 1-0 at second-tier Bristol City, while Brentford was beaten 3-2 after extra time by Wolverhampton.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 08:02 IST , UNITED KINGDOM - 1 MIN READ

AP
West Ham United action with Bristol City in FA Cup 2023-24.
West Ham United action with Bristol City in FA Cup 2023-24. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

West Ham United action with Bristol City in FA Cup 2023-24. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Premier League teams West Ham United and Brentford exited the FA Cup on Tuesday as fifth-tier Eastleigh’s dream of hosting the mighty Manchester United in the fourth round was extinguished.

West Ham lost 1-0 at second-tier Bristol City in one of five third-round replays, with the only goal coming in the third minute following a defensive mistake from Konstantinos Mavropanos. The visitors also had Said Benrahma sent off early in the second half for kicking out at an opponent.

Brentford was beaten 3-2 after extra time by Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup at Molineux. Brazil striker Matheus Cunha scored the clinching goal from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time in extra time, with the match finishing 2-2 in regulation.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Wolves will play local rival West Bromwich Albion next.

Luton was the other top-flight team in action and had to come from behind to win 2-1 at third-tier Bolton. Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene scored for Luton.

Eastleigh, which is in 11th place in the National League, was looking to set up a lucrative meeting with Man United and one of the most mismatched games in the recent history of the competition.

However, a 3-1 home loss to Newport County means it will be the fourth-tier club from Wales taking on Erik ten Hag’s team on Jan. 28. Newport, which is in 17th place in League Two, lost to Tottenham in the fourth round in 2018 and Manchester City in the fifth round in 2019.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

Brentford /

FA Cup /

Manchester United /

West Ham United /

Bristol City /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Luton Town /

Konstantinos Mavropanos

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FA Cup 2023-24: West Ham and Brentford ousted as 5th-tier Eastleigh’s dream of playing Man United ends
    AP
  2. Vlahovic brace pushes Juve two points behind leaders Inter
    AFP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Saudi Arabia leave it late to beat Oman
    Reuters
  4. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch third T20I between India and Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FA Cup 2023-24: West Ham and Brentford ousted as 5th-tier Eastleigh’s dream of playing Man United ends
    AP
  2. Vlahovic brace pushes Juve two points behind leaders Inter
    AFP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Saudi Arabia leave it late to beat Oman
    Reuters
  4. Nuno ‘concerned’ over Forest’s alleged financial breaches
    AFP
  5. Remaining in top 10 in Asia regularly would make India’s FIFA World Cup dream more reachable, says Sunil Chhetri
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FA Cup 2023-24: West Ham and Brentford ousted as 5th-tier Eastleigh’s dream of playing Man United ends
    AP
  2. Vlahovic brace pushes Juve two points behind leaders Inter
    AFP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Saudi Arabia leave it late to beat Oman
    Reuters
  4. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch third T20I between India and Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment