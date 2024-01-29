MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Morocco’s Boufal out, Ziyech doubtful at Cup of Nations

Boufal, who was part of Morocco’s team that reached the World Cup semifinals in Qatar 14 months ago, was injured in training over the weekend.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 23:07 IST , SAN PEDRO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal looks on.
FILE PHOTO: Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal looks on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal looks on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Morocco must do without Sofiane Boufal and could be missing another key attacker in Hakim Ziyech when it takes on South Africa in its Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash on Tuesday, coach Walid Regragui said on Monday.

“I think his Cup of Nations is over, and so we’ve lost an important player,” Regragui told a press conference.

“It happened in training, as it could happen in a match. It’s a muscle injury that will prevent him from finishing the tournament, apart from a miracle. We’ll see, but as it stands right now, it’s very complicated for Sofiane.”

Ziyech scored the first-half winner in Morocco’s 1-0 win in its last Group F game against Zambia in San Pedro on Wednesday but went off at halftime with a sore ankle.

“The decision for Ziyech will be made at the last minute or last second,” Regragui added on the eve of the match.

Also read | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan score twice at the death to surge into last eight

“He was kicked in the ankle against Zambia. We will do our best to get him on the pitch and if we have to take a risk, we will take it because we want our best players on the pitch.

“I think it would be disrespectful to South Africa and to football to say that we can do without Hakim Ziyech and think we could still get to the quarter-final,” he said.

Morocco was among the pre-tournament favourites and topped its section. South Africa was runners-up in Group E.

It is the only team to have beaten Morocco in its 12 matches since the World Cup. The two countries shared the same qualifying group for the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

