Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero needs time to rediscover his best form after a lengthy spell out and the Argentine will have to fight for his spot in the squad, manager Pep Guardiola said.A combination of injuries and COVID-19 have restricted Aguero to 11 appearances in all competitions this season.The 32-year-old made his first start in four months in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham United, which marked City's 20th straight victory in all competitions.READ | Liverpool ends losing streak with 2-0 win over Sheffield Utd Guardiola said Aguero, City's record scorer with 256 goals, remains a key player of the team."He knows it from day one, the guys who play deserve to play," Guardiola said. "It's not just for Sergio - it's for everyone. I try to make fair decisions."Sergio is so important for us. He has special talents and special quality.ALSO READ | Atletico Madrid wins again, stays five points ahead in La Liga "There will be games that are tight and difficult and we need a goal - who is the best guy in these terms? Him."But he is coming back after a year and needs time."City is top of the table with 62 points after 26 games, 12 points above rival Manchester United.