Football Football Ahmed Hassan late strike gives Olympiakos 1-0 win over Marseille Hassan came on for Olympiakos in the 84th minute to head home an inch-perfect cross by former Marseille forward Mathieu Valbuena to beat Marseille on Wednesday. Reuters 22 October, 2020 10:17 IST Ahmed Hassan, who came on for Giorgos Masouras in the 84th minute, headed home an inch-perfect cross to give Olympiakos Piraeus a 1-0 win on Wednesday. - TWITTER/UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Reuters 22 October, 2020 10:17 IST A stoppage time goal by substitute Ahmed Hassan gave Olympiakos Piraeus a 1-0 win over 1993 European Cup winner Olympique Marseille in its Champions League Group C match on Wednesday.Hassan, who came on for Giorgos Masouras in the 84th minute, headed home an inch-perfect cross by former Marseille forward Mathieu Valbuena after a dominant Olympiakos had missed a string of chances.In a dour first half, Yann M'Vila volleyed over the bar and Youssef El-Arabi had a close-range shot blocked for the home side while Florian Thauvin fired just wide at the other end.READ | Coman dazzles in Bayern's 4-0 demolition of Atletico, Lukaku double saves Inter Olympiakos had a goal scrapped for offside after a VAR check in the 52nd minute, with Masouras sweeping in a rebound after Marseille keeper Steve Mandanda parried Valbuena's stinging low shot.Lazar Randjelovic hit the post for Olympiakos in the 69th minute before the outstanding Mandanda palmed away a Valbuena volley from seven metres.When the game seemed to be heading for a goalless stalemate, Hassan stepped up and beat Mandanda with an unstoppable downward header into the bottom left corner to give the Greek side a well-deserved win.