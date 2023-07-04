MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF men’s and women’s Player of the Year

Blue Tigers winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has been adjudged the men’s senior player of the year, as Manisha Kalyan has been feted with the women’s player of the year accolade.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 13:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian footballers Lallianzuala Chhangte and Manisha Kalyan.
Indian footballers Lallianzuala Chhangte and Manisha Kalyan. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Indian Football
infoIcon

Indian footballers Lallianzuala Chhangte and Manisha Kalyan. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Indian Football

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the winners of its annual awards after the executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

Blue Tigers winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, an integral member of the Indian team at the SAFF Championship, has been adjudged the men’s senior player of the year, as Manisha Kalyan, who plays for Apollon in Cyprus, has been feted with the women’s player of the year accolade.

Akash Mishra, 21, and Shilji Shaji, 16, have been accorded the Emerging Player of the Year awards in men’s and women’s categories.

Meanwhile, Clifford Miranda, who guided Odisha FC to Super Cup triumph, has been named men’s Coach of the Year. Priya PV, the head coach of the India U-17 women’s team and an assistant with the senior women’s team, has won the women’s coach of the year honour.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lallianzuala Chhangte /

Manisha Kalyan /

Clifford Miranda /

AIFF /

Akash Mishra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF men’s and women’s Player of the Year
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Zimbabwe nears WC 2023 qualification with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India names 20-member women’s squad for Germany and Spain tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canada Open 2023: When and where to watch live streaming, Indians in action, schedule, timing and venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Watch: Sandesh Jhingan on India vs Kuwait SAFF final, an evolving Indian defence, growth of Anwar Ali and more
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF men’s and women’s Player of the Year
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil’s Marta says sixth Women’s World Cup will be her last
    Reuters
  3. India vs Kuwait LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch SAFF Championship 2023 final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neymar fined over $3.33 million for environmental offense
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas eyes WWC glory with Spain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF men’s and women’s Player of the Year
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Zimbabwe nears WC 2023 qualification with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India names 20-member women’s squad for Germany and Spain tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canada Open 2023: When and where to watch live streaming, Indians in action, schedule, timing and venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Watch: Sandesh Jhingan on India vs Kuwait SAFF final, an evolving Indian defence, growth of Anwar Ali and more
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment