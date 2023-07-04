Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manisha Kalyan named AIFF men’s and women’s Player of the Year

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the winners of its annual awards after the executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

Blue Tigers winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, an integral member of the Indian team at the SAFF Championship, has been adjudged the men’s senior player of the year, as Manisha Kalyan, who plays for Apollon in Cyprus, has been feted with the women’s player of the year accolade.

Akash Mishra, 21, and Shilji Shaji, 16, have been accorded the Emerging Player of the Year awards in men’s and women’s categories.

Meanwhile, Clifford Miranda, who guided Odisha FC to Super Cup triumph, has been named men’s Coach of the Year. Priya PV, the head coach of the India U-17 women’s team and an assistant with the senior women’s team, has won the women’s coach of the year honour.