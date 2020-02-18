AIFF gets AFC Bronze Level membership for grassroots work

The All India Football Federation received the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) Grassroots charter Bronze Level membership for its work towards promoting grassroots football.

In a letter to AIFF General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das, the AFC wrote: "We are pleased to inform you that your application for membership at the Bronze level of the AFC Grassroots Charter has been approved by the AFC Grassroots Panel on 14 February 2020.''

This declaration accords All India Football Federation the right to promote its Grassroots events and activities with the support and recognition of the AFC in accordance to the applicable terms of the AFC Grassroots Charter.

Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF labelled it as a "great recognition" for the AIFF.

"It's a great recognition from AFC for all the good work that we have put together in the recent time and it'll definitely inspire us to put an extra effort in Grassroots as well as youth leagues Nevertheless, it's our responsibility to continue the work relentlessly and raise the bar in the coming days," he said.

In 2014, AIFF received President Recognition Award for Grassroots Football alongside Philippines and Tajikistan. AIFF achieved a podium finish in 2013 for its work at the Grassroot levels along with Japan and Vietnam.

“I am extremely delighted that we got the award for grassroots development programme. In our estimation, if India’s football has to develop in the coming years, it has to be done on the foundation of the grassroots programme," AIFF President Praful Patel said.

“It is a very ambitious project. India is a large country with a large number of people and we are scouting the very best of talent at a young age. Our entire focus is on the Grassroots. Indian Football is headed in the right direction, the results of which are already visible," he added.