Praful Patel kicks off virtual session for the first batch of AIFF Masters Programme

Praful Patel, president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), commenced the virtual session for the first batch of the AIFF Masters Programme on Thursday. The AIFF Masters is the first and only sports management course among all National Sports Federations in the country.

Besides Patel, senior vice president Subrata Dutta, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das and all the HODs attended the meeting. Enrique Perez, corporate and business director - Cadiz CF, the Spanish club with which AIFF has signed an MoU regarding the AIFF Masters Programme, also attended the programme from Spain.

During the session, Patel highlighted the “need for a new breed of football professionals in the country.”

"This is a unique programme by the All India Football Federation. I know a lot of people are passionate about Football. But we don't have more talented football administrators in our country. A new breed of football professionals is required, and hence, we took it upon ourselves to start this Masters Programme.

“We intend to build a very robust system based on which all of you will get a very sound future. There will be a lot of opportunities in India and beyond India. With the comprehensive learning, you will be going through, the Masters' Course will bring you at par with the best in the world,” he said.

AIFF Masters will be providing the students with hands-on experiential training in every aspect of football in India and abroad through live tournament exposure, match staging, clubs and team management, data management, leadership and project management skills, contractual and legal obligations, sponsorship marketing and business communication.

The students will get an opportunity to study in three cities over a year – New Delhi, Mumbai and Cadiz (Spain). The multi-campus approach is set to ensure maximum exposure for the students to learn and develop within the different national and international eco-systems of the game.

The learning sessions will begin from tomorrow with online classes, under the guidelines issued by the Government of India, before moving to on-campus sessions from September onwards. The students will travel to Cadiz in Spain for a month next year for access to the best practices in European Football Club Management.

Meanwhile, Perez gave the students a feel of the home stadium of Cadiz. The club is currently leading the La Liga 2 table and is a favourite to earn promotion to the 2020-21 La Liga season.