AIFF announces India probables for U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers

The AIFF on Wednesday announced a list of probables for the India U-23 squad to take part in the qualifiers for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup in 2022.

India has been drawn alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, and host UAE in Group E of the qualifiers, with the matches set to be played between October 25 to 31 at the Fujairah Stadium, in Fujairah, UAE.

The team will assemble on October 17 in Bengaluru before flying to the UAE on October 20.