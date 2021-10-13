Football Football AIFF announces India probables for U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers The qualifiers will be held between October 25 and 31 at the Fujairah Stadium in Fujairah, UAE. Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 13:31 IST India is drawn alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, and host UAE in Group E of the qualifiers. - AIFF MEDIA Team Sportstar 13 October, 2021 13:31 IST The AIFF on Wednesday announced a list of probables for the India U-23 squad to take part in the qualifiers for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup in 2022.ALSO READ - 2022 will be a huge year for women's football in India - Kushal DasIndia has been drawn alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, and host UAE in Group E of the qualifiers, with the matches set to be played between October 25 to 31 at the Fujairah Stadium, in Fujairah, UAE.The team will assemble on October 17 in Bengaluru before flying to the UAE on October 20.List of probablesGoalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Prateek Kumar Singh, Mohammad Nawaz.Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Bikash Yumnam, Alex Saji, Hormipam Ruivah, Halen Nongtdu, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi, Akash Mishra, Sahil Panwar.Midfielders: SK Sahil, Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Nikhil Raj, Bryce Miranda, Princeton Rebello.Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :