AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran elected executive committee member of AFC

The secretary general of the All India Football Federation, Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, was elected as an Executive Committee Member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Congress on Saturday.

“I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to members of the SAFF and AIFF for giving me this honour by electing me to the AFC Executive Committee,” Shaji was quoted by the AIFF website.

“It is an honour for me to represent SAFF in the AFC Executive Committee, and I will try to play my part being a member for the continuous development of football in Asia by working closely with the AFC President and his team.”

Shaji, who was appointed as the Secretary General of the Federation last year, will now also be involved in upholding the interests of football at the continental level.

Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the AIFF, congratulated Shaji for his new role at the Asian level.

“On behalf of AIFF, I congratulate Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, for getting elected to the AFC Executive Committee today at the SAFF Congress,” he said.

“I have no doubt that he will be an asset to the AFC Executive Committee, and the football fraternity across Asia will applause the decision of the SAFF congress with the election of him. I wish him good luck.”