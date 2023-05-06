Football

AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran elected executive committee member of AFC

Shaji, who was appointed as the Secretary General of the Federation last year, will now also be involved in upholding the interests of football at the continental level.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 06 May, 2023 20:35 IST
Chennai 06 May, 2023 20:35 IST
Shaji Prabhakaran was elected as an Executive Committee Member of AFC by the South Asian Football Federation Congress.

Shaji Prabhakaran was elected as an Executive Committee Member of AFC by the South Asian Football Federation Congress. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shaji, who was appointed as the Secretary General of the Federation last year, will now also be involved in upholding the interests of football at the continental level.

The secretary general of the All India Football Federation, Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, was elected as an Executive Committee Member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Congress on Saturday.

“I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to members of the SAFF and AIFF for giving me this honour by electing me to the AFC Executive Committee,” Shaji was quoted by the AIFF website.

Also Read
The Tri-Nation win heralds a new dawn in Indian football under AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey

“It is an honour for me to represent SAFF in the AFC Executive Committee, and I will try to play my part being a member for the continuous development of football in Asia by working closely with the AFC President and his team.”

Shaji, who was appointed as the Secretary General of the Federation last year, will now also be involved in upholding the interests of football at the continental level.

Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the AIFF, congratulated Shaji for his new role at the Asian level.

“On behalf of AIFF, I congratulate Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, for getting elected to the AFC Executive Committee today at the SAFF Congress,” he said.

“I have no doubt that he will be an asset to the AFC Executive Committee, and the football fraternity across Asia will applause the decision of the SAFF congress with the election of him. I wish him good luck.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Where football and politics mix: Chile’s ‘Palestino’ football club

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us