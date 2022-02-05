AIFF waiting for AFC nod to host India's matches of 2023 AFC Asian Cup final qualifying round

India has expressed its interest to host the group league matches of the final qualifying round of the 2023 AFC Men's Asian Cup in June, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Saturday.

AIFF President Praful Patel said during the Annual General Body Meeting of the body here that it was waiting to hear from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on the matter.

"We have already expressed our interest to host India's group league matches for the final qualifying round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 in June 2022, and we await a decision from AFC," Patel said in a release.

"Furthermore, to compensate for the women's team losing out a chance to showcase their skills in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, we are working to get an entry for them in an elite UEFA tournament," Patel, who chaired the meeting, said.

Senior vice-president Subrata Dutta, members from 25 state associations were among those who attended the meeting physically. FIFA Development Officer Prince Rufus and observers from the AFC attended the meeting online.

"I feel very sad and heartbroken that the Blue Tigresses could not take the field in their second match of the AFC Women's World Cup India 2022 as they did not have even 11 players to take the field. It's extremely unfortunate," Patel said.

"We have the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2022 later this year. The tournament will be organised by FIFA but I can assure you that the global tournament will be held in India," he added.

He said that the AIFF will be sanctioning financial grant to the state associations soon.

"Under exceptional circumstances, we did offer a covid solidarity fund last year, and we will be working on our budget to stand with the state associations again this year," he said.

The participants also observed a minute's silence as a mark of respect to legends of Indian and world football who died recently.