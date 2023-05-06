Football

Al-Ahly wins ill-tempered Egyptian Super Cup with extra-time penalty

Reuters
Abu Dhabi 06 May, 2023 16:09 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Supporters clash during the CAF Champions League quarterfinal match between Morocco’s Raja Casablanca and Egypt’s Al Ahly at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on April 29, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Al-Ahly secured a record-extending 13th Egyptian Super Cup title with a 1-0 extra-time win over Pyramids in an ill-tempered final featuring many clashes between players here on Friday.

Pyramids replaced Egyptian champion Zamalek, who withdrew in protest against decisions by the Egyptian Football Association, including that their former forward Kahraba was allowed to play for Al-Ahly despite being banned for allegedly chanting insults about Zamalek after the Cairo derby in January.

Egypt international Kahraba, who has denied any wrongdoing and whose 12-match ban was suspended until a local court meets on May 14, came on as a substitute and earned his team the penalty which was converted by Tunisian Ali Maaloul.

Pyramids, who lost the Egyptian Cup final 2-1 against Al-Ahly after extra time last month, are still seeking their first major title.

“I renewed my contract with the club for two years. Actually, there are no contracts between me and Al-Ahly, and I will continue here until death,” Kahraba told MBC Masr channel.

