Al Ain vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the AFC Champions League; Cristiano Ronaldo returns

The quarterfinals of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League get underway on Monday with UAE’s Al Ain hosting Al Nassr in the first leg at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al Ain, coached by Hernan Crespo, booked its place in the last eight with a 2-1 aggregate win over Uzbekistan side Nasaf Qarshi. The team had topped Group A with 15 points from its six games.

Al Nassr sealed it progress after beating fellow Saudi Pro League team Al Fahya both home and away in the round of 16 tie after topping Group F.

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for the Pro League game against Al Hazem but will return for the AFC Champions League fixture. He has scored five goals in this edition of the tournament, one behind club top-scorer Anderson Talisca.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Ain: Eisa; Erik, Autonne, Koumare, Al-Ahbabi; Palacios, Park, Kaku; Al-Shamsi, Atzili, Laba

Al Nassr: Abdullah; Boushal, Al-Amri, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Talisca, Mane, Otavio, Ronaldo

Livestream and telecast info

When and where is the AFC Champions League match between Al Ain and Al Nassr?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Ain and Al Nassr will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Monday, March 4 at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can I watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Ain and Al Nassr?

The AFC Champions League match between Al Ain and Al Nassr can be live streamed on Fancode app and website. The match will also be broadcast on the Sports18 Network.