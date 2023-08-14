Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Highlights: Saudi Pro League - ETT 2 - 1 NAS; Gerrard gets first win; Quaison, Dembele overturn Mane opener

Full-Time!

Steven Gerrard gets a win in his first game as manager of Al-Ettifaq. An early goal from Mane put Al Nassr in front as Al Ettifaq failed to create any clearcut chances in the first half.

But the half-time team talk seems to have inspired the home team as it came out positively scoring two goals in six minutes, through two goalkeeper errors to overturn the scoreline and start the season on a winning note.