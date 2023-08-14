Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Highlights: Saudi Pro League - ETT 2 - 1 NAS; Gerrard gets first win; Quaison, Dembele overturn Mane opener

- August 15, 2023 01:41Full-Time!
Steven Gerrard gets a win in his first game as manager of Al-Ettifaq. An early goal from Mane put Al Nassr in front as Al Ettifaq failed to create any clearcut chances in the first half.
But the half-time team talk seems to have inspired the home team as it came out positively scoring two goals in six minutes, through two goalkeeper errors to overturn the scoreline and start the season on a winning note.
- August 15, 2023 01:3890+10’ ETT 2 - 1 NAS
Mohammed Sahlouli replaces Boushal at right back for Al Nassr. Four more minutes to conjure up an equaliser.
- August 15, 2023 01:3690+8’
A cross into the box from the left flank for Al Nassr, Victor comes up with a volleyball like fist to get it away.
- August 15, 2023 01:3190+4’
Konan finds space at the left flank and attempts a cross-in but it is deflected behind for a corner, which is cleared with ease by the defence.
- August 15, 2023 01:2990+2’
Adam with a wonderful chance to equalise. Some good footwork to get the shot away but it is blocked on the line.
- August 15, 2023 01:2890’ ETT 2 - 1 NAS
14! 14 minutes of added time at the end of regular time.
- August 15, 2023 01:2789’ Almost!!
Mane has the ball in the back of the net but it is flagged off-side. The closest Al Nassr has come to an equaliser.
- August 15, 2023 01:2487’ ETT 2 - 1 NAS
Konan with a burst of pace down the left flank but his cross is wayward and another chance goes begging.
Berat Ozdemir replaces skipper Henderson for Al-Ettifaq.
- August 15, 2023 01:2285’
Hamed Al-Ghamdi replaces the goalscorer Moussa Dembele for Al Ettifaq.
- August 15, 2023 01:2184’
Another wonderful cross in from Boushal down the right wing and Tisserand is upto the task yet again as he heads it away from danger.
- August 15, 2023 01:1880’ ETT 2 - 1 NAS
A water break taken. Ten minutes plus stoppage time to go. Both managers giving some last minute instructions to their players.
- August 15, 2023 01:1478’
Huge appeals for handball from the Al Nassr players! Mane’s cross from the right was headed on at the front post and struck the hand of the defender as he tried to clear. Not intentional and was in a natural position as well. VAR having a look and they agree. Play continues.
- August 15, 2023 01:1376’ What a chance!!
Chance!! Ayman with a great chance after the header in rebounded off the cross-bar. Ayman’s shot is deflected over the bar by Tisserand’s head.
- August 15, 2023 01:1274’
Goal scorer Quaison is the next to go down with cramp. Too many stoppages in this second half as no team has been able to maintain some consistent possession.
- August 15, 2023 01:1071’ ETT 2 - 1 NAS
Two changes for the hosts as well as Hazzazi and the injured Hawsahi are replaced by Abdelrahman and Mohammed Mahzari.
- August 15, 2023 01:0970’
Al Hawsawhi goes down clutching his thigh, was attended to a while ago with some cramp. Al-Ghareeb and Alhassan is replaced by Aymen Yahya and Abdelfateh Adam.
- August 15, 2023 01:0467’
Alhassan finds space at the edge of the box and shoots, but the shot is weak and in easily pouched by Victor in goal. A shot on target after quite a while for Al Nassr.
- August 15, 2023 01:0266’ ETT 2 - 1 NAS
Sami Al-Najei comes on for Al Nassr. He replaces Al Sulaiheem on the pitch.
- August 15, 2023 01:0164’
A chance for Al Nassr as the right back Boushal finds space for a cross into the box. The ball is deep, over the head of Mane and is cleared by the defence.
- August 15, 2023 00:5861’ ETT 2 - 1 NAS
The atmosphere is loud at Dammam with the supporters banging their percussion instruments. Al Nassr hasn’t been able to create much since conceding two goals in 6 minutes.
- August 15, 2023 00:5457’
Nawaf drops the ball again following a cross from the right wing but Vitinho cannot find the target with the shot. Another chance for Al Ettifaq from a goalkeeper error.
- August 15, 2023 00:5355’ ETT 2 - 1 NAS
Chance!! Al-Sulaiheem almost equalises!. The ball into the box is cleared straight to Sulaiheem’s feet and he hits it first time and it rattles the right-side post for Al Nassr.
- August 15, 2023 00:4953’ Dembele scores!!
Goal!! Dembele bundles in the second! The ball in from the left was dangerous from Vitinho. The keeper dived forward to parry it away but couldn’t get enough contact and Dembele was there to finish the job.
ETT 2 - 1 NAS
- August 15, 2023 00:4951’ ETT 1 - 1 NAS
Al Nassr with some consistent possession for the first time this half, but the ball is given away and Vitinho leads the counter. Upto no effect though as he runs into the defence without a way out.
- August 15, 2023 00:4447’ Quaison equalises in controversial manner!!
Goal!! The referee gives a goal despite a collision involving the keeper. Al Nassr players protesting. Nawaf dropped the ball after pouching it after the corner came in. Quaison was there in the right place to turn it in for Al-Ettifaq. VAR awards the goal as well and we are level in Dammam.
ETT 1 - 1 NAS
- August 15, 2023 00:4346’ ETT 0 - 1 NAS
Positive start from Al Ettifaq as some quick footwork down the right wing earns it an early corner.
- August 15, 2023 00:42Second-half begins
One change for Al Ettifaq as Vitinho enters the fray instead of A. Al-Ghamdi. A change for Al Nassr as well with Al-Ghannam replaces Al-Elawai.
- August 15, 2023 00:34Strong home support then!
- August 15, 2023 00:23Half-Time
An animated conversation between the two managers as they head towards the tunnel. Gerrard particularly doesn’t look pleased. Castro clearly must be the happier of the two as his side finish the half with a slender lead.
- August 15, 2023 00:2145+5’
A great ball from Henderson to find Al-Ghamdi near the left flank. His shot is palmed away to the right by Nawaf. First shot in a long long time for Ettifaq.
- August 15, 2023 00:1845+2’ ETT 0 - 1 NAS
Al Sulaiheem down for Al Nassr near the centre of the field. The physio is in to take a look at him. Looks like he needed a breather as he’s quickly on his feet and back in play.
- August 15, 2023 00:1645’
Better possession from Al Nassr as Alhassan and Boushal manage some good build-up play down the right. Comes to nothing though as the defence is back in numbers.
5 mins of stoppage time added.
- August 15, 2023 00:1343’
Mane with a chance to run at the Ettifaq centre back, he is forced backwards by Tisserand and is fouled in the process.
- August 15, 2023 00:1240’ ETT 0 - 1 NAS
Henderson finally finds some space at the left of the penalty box but his cross is wayward and it goes high over the bar for a goalkick.
- August 15, 2023 00:1139’
Al Ettifaq with majority of the possession. Henderson dropping deep to receive from Hendry but his pass is way off the mark and Hendry is forced back to his keeper.
- August 15, 2023 00:0735’
A quick transition from Al Nassr as Alhassan finds some space in the box after a through ball from Ghareeb. Tisserand does well to get a foot on the ball and the ball is cleared by the defence.
- August 15, 2023 00:0332’ ETT 0 - 1 NAS
Castro very animated on the touchline to his players. His team has the lead but he is shouting out instructions at the players as they take a water break.
- August 15, 2023 00:0028’
Mane and Victor clash into each other as the ball comes into the box. The referee calls for medical intervention as it is a head injury. A water break taken in the meantime. Mane unhappy with the challenge by the keeper, argues with the referee.
- August 14, 2023 23:5827’ ETT 0 - 0 NAS
Al Ettifaq with a chance to counter but Dembele’s first touch is wayward and he is forced wide. There was space to run into if he had controlled it.
- August 14, 2023 23:5725’
Centre-back Tisserand ventures forward for Ettifaq but no real space to get the ball through to the wings and cross. He has to retreat back to his position.
- August 14, 2023 23:54The opening goal!
- August 14, 2023 23:5322’
Al-Ghamdi finds some space at the right-side end of the box and lets out a shot. Easy pouch for Nawaf in goal. Etiifaq’s first attempt on target.
- August 14, 2023 23:5120’ ETT 0 - 1 NAS
Quaison playing down the left flank for Ettifaq. No real space for him to run into though and he is forced to pass back to the midfielders.
- August 14, 2023 23:4917’
Al Nassr with more control of the ball now. No real penetration though as A. Al-Ghamdi and Dembele apply pressure on the defenders.
- August 14, 2023 23:4514’ ETT 0 - 1 NAS
Henderson takes the corner and it is headed out by the Al Nassr defence. A second cross comes in from the left and that is dealt with as well.
- August 14, 2023 23:4413’
Al Sulaiheem and Al-Ghamdi down in a heap near the Al Nassr penalty box. The referee waves for an advantage and Ettifaq have a corner.
- August 14, 2023 23:4010’
First opportunity for Ettifaq as Henderson tries to find Dembele’s run across. Was slightly ahead of him and the keeper pouches it safely.
- August 14, 2023 23:388’ ETT 0 - 1 NAS
Huge gaps on the wings for the Al Nassr players to run into. Mane playing as the sole striker, dropping in to switch play.
A header out from the Ettifaq defender falls to Mane whose shot is wide of the goal.
- August 14, 2023 23:344’ Mane scores!!
Goal!! A counter attack from Al Nassr! Ettifaq had all the posession but the counter attack catches them out. Al Hassan found space near the byline and cut it back for the Senegalese forward who had an easy finish from 4 yards out.
ETT 0 - 1 NAS
- August 14, 2023 23:343’
Early posession for Ettifaq with Henderson and Hendry recycling the ball well near the centre of the pitch. Al Nassr yet to get any flow in its play.
- August 14, 2023 23:30Kick-off at Dammam
Al Nassr in its traditional yellow kit. Al Ettifaq in the green.
Al Ettifaq get us underway!
- August 14, 2023 23:25Almost there!
- August 14, 2023 23:20The gaffer is here!
Credit: Saudi Pro League Twitter
- August 14, 2023 23:12Some big names set to debut!
- August 14, 2023 23:06News from the Asian Federation today
- August 14, 2023 23:01A Liverpool reunion!
- August 14, 2023 22:52Line-ups out!!
Al Nassr: Nawaf (GK); Boushal, Fatil, Mukhtar, Konan; Al Khaibari, Al Hasan, Al Sulaihem, Al Alewa; Ghareeb, Mane(C)
Al-Ettifaq: Victor (GK); Tisserand, Abdullah Khateeb, Hendry, Sanousi; Al Ghamdi, Hazzazi, Henderson (C), Alghamdi; Dembele, Quaison
- August 14, 2023 22:50Head-To-Head
Al Ettifaq 3W | 5D | 7W Al Nassr
In the last five meetings, Al Nassr has won two, Al Ettihad has won one and two have ended in a draw.
- August 14, 2023 22:45Form Guide
- Al Ettifaq - W-L-D-L-W
- Al Nassr - W-W-W-D-W
- August 14, 2023 22:41The Away team is here!
- August 14, 2023 22:35Steven Gerrard’s main man!
- August 14, 2023 22:33Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports network
- August 14, 2023 22:32When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd stadium in Dammam.
- August 14, 2023 22:28Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Saudi Pro League opening weekend clash between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Dammam. Stay Tuned for info on lineups and match coverage.
