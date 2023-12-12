Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr cruises past Al Shabab in the King Cup quarterfinals

Al Nassr beats Al Shabab in the quarterfinals of the King Cup, the domestic tournament of Saudi Arabia away from home at the Al-Shabab club stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Shabab started off strong as it won a penalty in the 14th minute. Yannick Carrasco stepped up to the spot but slipped right in front of goal and fired the ball over the crossbar missing a big chance for the home side.

Moments later in the 17th minute, Mane shot the ball which was saved by the keeper, but Seko Fofana finished it comfortably off of the rebound.

In the 24th minute, Al Shabab equalised from a corner as an unmarked Carlos Junior headed the ball into the back of the net.

Four minutes later, Sadio Mane gifts the lead to Al Nassr again after a quick one-two with Otavio on the counter and a final finish into an empty net.

Seconds before the half-time whistle, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Marcelo Brozovic passes the ball into the box from the left to Cristiano Ronaldo who leaves the ball for Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who taps the ball into the net.

The second half continued in a similar fashion for AL Nassr as it dominated the ball and kept Al Shabab at bay with some tight defending at the back.

The fourth goal for Al Nassr came in the 74th minute as Otavio played a slick pass piercing through Al Shabab’s backline finding Ronaldo who finished it in the bottom right corner.

In the 90th minute, Al Shabab gets a consolation goal courtesy of a rebound goal by Hatten Bahebri but that too was overshadowed by Al Nassr’s final goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time by Mohammed Maran.

Al Nassr seals the semifinals spot comfortably with just a few steps away from silverware.