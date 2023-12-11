MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Bayern must make amends against Man Utd, warns Freund

Bayern has already won Group A to secure a last-16 berth while United is bottom and must beat the Bundesliga champion to stand any chance of joining it.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 22:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Kim Min-jae, Konrad Laimer and Leroy Sane.
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Kim Min-jae, Konrad Laimer and Leroy Sane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Kim Min-jae, Konrad Laimer and Leroy Sane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich will be out to make amends for its shock 5-1 weekend defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt when it takes on Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday, according to sporting director Christoph Freund.

Bayern has already won Group A to secure a last-16 berth while United is bottom and must beat the Bundesliga champion to stand any chance of joining it.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga approves plan to sell share of TV rights to investor despite fan protests

United might have hoped Bayern would be less fired up for the Old Trafford clash, but the debacle against Frankfurt means Thomas Tuchel’s side will be wounded and dangerous.

“We head to Manchester with the feeling that we to make amends,” Freund told the club’s website on Monday. “It’s good that we can get straight back to work after a game like the one in Frankfurt and put things right.

“We have to show a reaction on the pitch.”

It was Bayern’s first defeat in the Bundesliga this season, and left it four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern have 13 points from their five games in Group A and beat United 4-3 at home. United must win and hope Galatasaray and Copenhagen draw their match.

ALSO READ: Manchester United in UEFA Champions League: UCL Round of 16 qualification scenarios explained ahead of Bayern Munich match

“It’s a Champions League game. Manchester United versus Bayern Munich is always special. There’s still a lot at stake for United and there’ll be a charged atmosphere,” Freund said.

“We want to produce a good performance and remain undefeated in the group.”

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Bayern Munich /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vikash, Bharat Bengaluru to win 38-36 over UP Yoddhas; Arjun Deshwal’s super 10 powers Jaipur to win 35-32 vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Bayern must make amends against Man Utd, warns Freund
    Reuters
  3. Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 auction: 77 slots up for grab as 333 players set to go under hammer on December 19
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. PKL 10: Pardeep Narwal crosses 1600 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League: Bayern must make amends against Man Utd, warns Freund
    Reuters
  2. UEFA fines Bayern and threatens to ban fans due to ‘misconduct’
    AFP
  3. McTominay says Manchester United players fully behind Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024, tie-breaker system explained: How are teams with equal points split after the UCL group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Group F: UCL Round of 16 qualification scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vikash, Bharat Bengaluru to win 38-36 over UP Yoddhas; Arjun Deshwal’s super 10 powers Jaipur to win 35-32 vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Bayern must make amends against Man Utd, warns Freund
    Reuters
  3. Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 auction: 77 slots up for grab as 333 players set to go under hammer on December 19
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. PKL 10: Pardeep Narwal crosses 1600 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment