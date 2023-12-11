MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United in UEFA Champions League: UCL Round of 16 qualification scenarios explained ahead of Bayern Munich match

The 3-3 draw to Galatasaray in the last UCL matchday has put United’s qualification hopes on the brink, with the Red Devils having just four points in their tally.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 18:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag stands on the pitch prior to the Champions League group A match against Galatasaray.
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag stands on the pitch prior to the Champions League group A match against Galatasaray. | Photo Credit: Francisco Seco/AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag stands on the pitch prior to the Champions League group A match against Galatasaray. | Photo Credit: Francisco Seco/AP

Manchester United has endured a troubled UEFA Champions League campaign so far this season, sitting at the bottom of Group A with just one game to go.

The 3-3 draw to Galatasaray in the last UCL matchday has put United’s qualification hopes on the brink, with the Red Devils having just four points in their tally.

How can United qualify for UCL Round of 16?

With just one game to go, here is how Manchester United can qualify for the UCL Round of 16:

United’s last group-stage match is against Bayern Munich (which has assured itself the top spot), at home. Anything other that a win will eliminate United from UCL.

Even a win won’t suffice if the other group stage match - between Copenhagen and Galatasaray - results in anything other than a draw.

To put it in simpler words - United needs to win its last match and hope the other match ends in a draw.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Bayern Munich /

Galatasaray

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United in UEFA Champions League: UCL Round of 16 qualification scenarios explained ahead of Bayern Munich match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 11
    Team Sportstar
  3. England announces 16 member squad for India Test series
    Team Sportstar
  4. Greek football without spectators till February in violence crackdown
    AFP
  5. Reece James’ injury adds to Chelsea’s woes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester United in UEFA Champions League: UCL Round of 16 qualification scenarios explained ahead of Bayern Munich match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Greek football without spectators till February in violence crackdown
    AFP
  3. Reece James’ injury adds to Chelsea’s woes
    Reuters
  4. France confirms Euro 2024 warm-up game with Germany
    Reuters
  5. Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Highlights, AFC Cup 2023-24: Raif Ahmed’s stunner hands Maziya first ever win over Mariners
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United in UEFA Champions League: UCL Round of 16 qualification scenarios explained ahead of Bayern Munich match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 11
    Team Sportstar
  3. England announces 16 member squad for India Test series
    Team Sportstar
  4. Greek football without spectators till February in violence crackdown
    AFP
  5. Reece James’ injury adds to Chelsea’s woes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment