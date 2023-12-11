Manchester United in UEFA Champions League: UCL Round of 16 qualification scenarios explained ahead of Bayern Munich match

Manchester United has endured a troubled UEFA Champions League campaign so far this season, sitting at the bottom of Group A with just one game to go.

The 3-3 draw to Galatasaray in the last UCL matchday has put United’s qualification hopes on the brink, with the Red Devils having just four points in their tally.

How can United qualify for UCL Round of 16?

With just one game to go, here is how Manchester United can qualify for the UCL Round of 16:

United’s last group-stage match is against Bayern Munich (which has assured itself the top spot), at home. Anything other that a win will eliminate United from UCL.

Even a win won’t suffice if the other group stage match - between Copenhagen and Galatasaray - results in anything other than a draw.

To put it in simpler words - United needs to win its last match and hope the other match ends in a draw.