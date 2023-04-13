Al Nassr sacks head coach Rudi Garcia after Al Feiha draw

Al Nassr has sacked head coach Rudi Garcia after the team’s goalless draw against Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League.

The result left the club in second in the table three points behind leader Al Ittihad with seven matches left in the season. Garcia was signed as the coach in June last year on a two-year deal.

“Al Nassr can announce that head coach Rudi Garcia has left the club by mutual agreement,” they said in a statement on their English language Twitter feed.

“The board and everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past eight months.”

The club had signed Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on a three-year deal with the hope of the 38-year-old lifting the profile of football in the Arab country.

Following a frustrating performance in the draw to Al Feiha, Ronaldo left the pitch in anger.

Ronaldo appeared furious while leaving the pitch after his goal tally stopped at 11 goals in 10 league games, and he took off the captain armband and left it in his hand.

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia was not satisfied with the performance, nor the result.

“The result is definitely bad and we are not happy,” the French coach told the Saudi Sports Company (SSC) through a translator.

“I don’t feel satisfied with the players’ performance. I asked them to play at the same level as the last game (in the 5-0 victory against Al-Adalah), but this didn’t happen”.

Al-Nassr, who won the title for the last time in 2019, will play a crucial game next week against Al-Hilal, the defending champion and fourth in the standings, which may determine the race for the title.