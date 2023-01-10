Football

Can Al Nassr star Ronaldo play in India?

Team Sportstar
10 January, 2023 11:47 IST
Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo greets the fans during his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh on January 3, 2023.

Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo greets the fans during his unveiling at the Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh on January 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As Saudi Arabia is an Asian nation and a member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), clubs from the country are eligible to play AFC Champions League and AFC Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s million-dollar move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia has already taken the football world by surprise. One of the world’s greatest players, Ronaldo, signed a two-deal deal with the club existing till June 2025, which would reportedly earn him $200 million per year.

His move to the West Asian club has now also opened the possibility of him playing in India.

This season, however, Al Nassr could not qualify for the AFC Champions League. At the same time, India lost direct entry to the tournament due to the AFC regulation. India will have two slots in the AFC Cup instead - one direct and another indirect - from the 2024-25 season onwards.

Currently leading the points table with 29 points in 12 matches, Al Nassr will have to win either the Saudi Pro League or the King Cup to ensure a place in the AFC Champions League, the top tier of Asian club football.

So, the best chance for Ronaldo to turn up against an Indian club or play in India is the next season, given that Al Nassr is clubbed with an Indian club or meeting later in the tournament.

Both Indian and Saudi Arabian clubs belong to West Zone of AFC.

