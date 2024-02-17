MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League?

All you need to know about the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League match being played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 19:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo greets his fans during Riyadh Season Cup 2024.
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo greets his fans during Riyadh Season Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo greets his fans during Riyadh Season Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr welcome Al Fateh at the King Saud University Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, in a bid to keep the pressure on top placed Al Hilal.

Ronaldo’s side is in second spot and seven points adrift of its rival. A win on Saturday could cut the gap and put pressure on Al Hilal which plays its game on Sunday.

The Riyadh-based side bounced back from its reverse against Al Hilal with a 1-0 victory against Al Feiha in the AFC Champions League and would want to build on the momentum.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Al-Najjar, Al Ghanam, Laporte, Lajami, Behich, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Mane, Otavio, Ghareeb, Ronaldo.

Al Fateh: Malayekah, Baattia,  Alawjami, Denayer, Al-Najdi, Bendebka, Ali, Al-Fuhaid, Batna, Al Sharfa, Tello.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 17 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh can be live streamed on Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo

