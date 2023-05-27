Football

Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq FC LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Ronaldo play?

Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq FC: Get the live streaming and telecast information of the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Nassr and Ettifaq FC. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 27 May, 2023 10:21 IST
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action.

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As the Saudi Pro League title race heats up, second-placed Al-Nassr will face Ettifaq FC, which sits tenth, at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side comes into the tie on the back of a 3-2 narrow win over Al-Shabab while Ettifaq FC would want to bounce back from its back-to-back defeats against Al Fateh and Abha.

Al Nassr and table-topper Al Ittihad are separated by just three points and a win tonight will further tighten the deficit. As both the teams have similar goal difference, Al Nassr will not only look for just a victory but a massive one too.

Form Guide
Al Nassr: W W D W L
Ettifaq FC. : L L W L W

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Ettifaq FC?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Ettifaq FC?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports network.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :


