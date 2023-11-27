Al Nassr vs Persepolis LIVE Streaming info: AFC Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch Ronaldo’s side play, preview, prediction and more

PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will host Iranian champion Persepolis in Group E of the AFC Champions League at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium.

The host has enjoyed a 100 per cent record in the competitions and, thus, has already booked its place in the knockout round. In its previous outing in the AFC Champions League, Talisca’s hat-trick helped them to a 3-2 away win in a thrilling encounter against Al Duhail.

Luis Castro’s side made it eight wins in a row in all competitions on Friday, defeating Al Okhdood 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League with skipper Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a three-minute brace in the second half.

On the other hand, Persepolis is currently in second place in the Group E table, registering two wins in four games. It has lost to Al Nassr in its campaign opener in September. The Iranian side will play for the first time since the international break.

It is winless in the last four games in all competitions and suffered its first loss since September in the Iran Pro League to Sepahan in their previous outing. Persepolis is currently sitting sixth in the domestic league table.

Al Nassr vs Persepolis head-to-head record

Played - 5

Al Nassr - 3 | Draw - 0 | Persepolis - 2

Predictions

Luis Castro is likely to make a few changes in the starting lineup, especially the Saudi Pro League summit clash on the cards on Friday against Al-Hilal. Sadio Mane, who was an unused substitute is likely to start today. It has scored at least three goals in 13 of its last 19 games and is expected to continue its goalscoring ways in this match.

Meanwhile, Persepolis has lost just once in its last nine away games in the Champions League, so will look to build on that form in this match.

Score prediction: Al-Nassr 2 - 1 Persepolis

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE-STREAMING INFO