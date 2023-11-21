Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in February 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in Riyadh, February 2024 in friendly game for Riyadh Season Cup.

Billed as ‘The Last Dance’, the game is likely to be the final match-up between two of the all-time greats of the sport.

Ronaldo moved to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January 2022 after his second-spell with Manchester United, while Messi was targeted by the same league but the World Cup-winner eventually moved to Inter Miami after his stint at Paris St Germain.

READ MORE: Brazil vs Argentina LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier

In this year’s Riyadh Season Cup, Al-Nassr hosted PSG just 10 days after Messi confirmed his move to the MLS club owned by David Beckham.

The reported match will give football fans the chance to see two of the greatest players in history in the same match after their last meeting in an exhibition game in January, 2023. Messi was part of a Paris Saint-Germain team that beat a Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Star XI 5-4.