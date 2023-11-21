MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in February 2024

Billed as ‘The Last Dance’, the game is likely to be the final match-up between two of the all-time greats of football, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 22:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in Riyadh, February 2024 in friendly game for Riyadh Season Cup.

Billed as ‘The Last Dance’, the game is likely to be the final match-up between two of the all-time greats of the sport.

Ronaldo moved to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January 2022 after his second-spell with Manchester United, while Messi was targeted by the same league but the World Cup-winner eventually moved to Inter Miami after his stint at Paris St Germain.

READ MORE: Brazil vs Argentina LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier

In this year’s Riyadh Season Cup, Al-Nassr hosted PSG just 10 days after Messi confirmed his move to the MLS club owned by David Beckham.

The reported match will give football fans the chance to see two of the greatest players in history in the same match after their last meeting in an exhibition game in January, 2023. Messi was part of a Paris Saint-Germain team that beat a Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Star XI 5-4.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami /

Manchester United /

PSG /

Paris St. Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table after India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers second in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  2. India loses against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, stays second in Group A
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualification: How can India qualify for FIFA WC?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in February 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in February 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  3. India loses against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, stays second in Group A
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Son scores twice as South Korea outclasses China in World Cup qualifier
    AFP
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table after India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers second in Group A
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table after India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers second in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  2. India loses against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, stays second in Group A
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualification: How can India qualify for FIFA WC?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in February 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment