Brazil vs Argentina Dream 11 Prediction, 2026 FIFA CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA v ARG predicted XI, fantasy team, team news

Brazil and Argentina, two of the biggest national sides in world football are about to clash horns after two years in the FIFA 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on November 22.

Argentina being the current World Champion, is looking stronger than ever against a struggling Brazil side coming into the fixture after a sour loss against Uruguay.

The Argentines lost 0-2 against Uruguay ending its unbeaten streak since the 2022 World Cup. Brazil on the other hand isn’t faring well either having drawn one and lost two in its last three games. Last time out, the five-time champions lost 2-1 against Colombia courtesy of a Luis Diaz brace.

However, historically it has been a tightly contested battle with a plethora of legendary players gracing the field. Lionel Messi is set to feature in the quad for Argentina however, Brazil’s superstar Neymar jr, will miss the big fixture because of a long-term injury he suffered in his last game against Uruguay.

Team News and Predicted XI

Brazil:

Neymar is out of the squad with a long term knee injury which he suffered playing against Uruguay. Casemiro too is out for both club and country as he continues to struggle with his hamstring. Another big blow to the home side is the unavailability of Vinicius jr as he was forced off the field in the match against Colombia due to a thigh injury.

Alex Sandro is out of the squad as well. Gabriel Jesus missed Arsenal’s last five games due to an injury but is called up for the national team, however, he probably won’t feature in the starting 11.

Brazil Predicted XI: Alisson, Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Telles, Raphinha, Guimaraes, Andre, Martinelli, Rodrygo, Pedro.

Argentina:

No significant injures in the Argentina squad.

Argentina Predicted XI: Martinez, Tagliafico, Otamendi, Romero, Molina, Fernandez, Mac Allister, De Paul, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Messi.

