Matches in international break: Messi expected in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Ronaldo in action for Portugal

As we approach the halfway point of the footballing calender, November brings two more weeks of international football as national squads gear up for the CONMEBOL and AFC 2026 World Cup and Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Here are the big games that you won’t want to miss in the last international break of 2023 starting from November 16.
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
With four games played, Argentina remains unbeaten that too with a clean sheet and is comfortable at the top of the table. But the World Cup winning side is about to face Uruguay and Brazil, the two toughest teams of South America. Winning both fixtures will massively increase the gap between the Lionel Messi’s side and its competition, however, it won’t be an easy challenge.
Brazil on the other hand is struggling to find form having suffered a draw and a loss in its last two games. Uruguay brushed it aside in a 2-0 win stopping Brazil to even take a single shot on target.
This being the last set of matches of the year until September next year, the teams will make sure it ends on a high note and be in a good position for the second half of the tournament.
CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers timings
Euro 2024 Qualifiers
The stakes are as high as they can be as we approach the final round of qualifiers for the Euro 2024 to be held in Germany.
Netherlands and Greece are in a fight for the one spot remaining in group B which is why their games are extremely crucial. Ukraine and Italy from Group C too are contesting for the last spot and they will play each other for all the marbles on the last day.
Croatia, one of the stronger teams of the table needs to win all of its games in order to beat Wales in its race to the Euros.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is already through but will play two remaining games of the group stage. Slovakia and Luxemborg both have a chance to go through from group J.
EURO Qualifiers timings
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers - Team India matches
India will open its AFC World Cup qualifiers with an away fixture against Kuwait and will then face Qatar at home. India being in a difficult group, will have to make the most out of each game if it wants to create history and go through to the World Cup.
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers timings
International Friendlies
Germany, the hosts of Euro 2024, will be looking forward to play the last two of its friendlies before the Euros next year. Germany is still finding form and consistency after playing out a set of mixed results in the friendlies this year.
International Friendlies timings
