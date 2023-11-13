Matches in international break: Messi expected in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Ronaldo in action for Portugal

As we approach the halfway point of the footballing calender, November brings two more weeks of international football as national squads gear up for the CONMEBOL and AFC 2026 World Cup and Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Here are the big games that you won’t want to miss in the last international break of 2023 starting from November 16.

CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

With four games played, Argentina remains unbeaten that too with a clean sheet and is comfortable at the top of the table. But the World Cup winning side is about to face Uruguay and Brazil, the two toughest teams of South America. Winning both fixtures will massively increase the gap between the Lionel Messi’s side and its competition, however, it won’t be an easy challenge.

ALSO READ | Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between six to 12 months

Brazil on the other hand is struggling to find form having suffered a draw and a loss in its last two games. Uruguay brushed it aside in a 2-0 win stopping Brazil to even take a single shot on target.

This being the last set of matches of the year until September next year, the teams will make sure it ends on a high note and be in a good position for the second half of the tournament.

CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers timings Colombia vs Brazil - November 17 - 5:30 AM Argentina vs Uruguay - November 17 - 5:30 AM Uruguay vs Bolivia - November 22 - 5:00 AM Brazil vs Argentina - November 22 - 6:00 AM

Euro 2024 Qualifiers

The stakes are as high as they can be as we approach the final round of qualifiers for the Euro 2024 to be held in Germany.

Netherlands and Greece are in a fight for the one spot remaining in group B which is why their games are extremely crucial. Ukraine and Italy from Group C too are contesting for the last spot and they will play each other for all the marbles on the last day.

Croatia, one of the stronger teams of the table needs to win all of its games in order to beat Wales in its race to the Euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is already through but will play two remaining games of the group stage. Slovakia and Luxemborg both have a chance to go through from group J.

EURO Qualifiers timings Cyprus vs Spain - November 16 - 10:30 PM Liechtenstein vs Spain - November 17 - 1:15 AM Italy vs North Macedonia - November 18 - 1:15 AM England vs Malta - November 18 - 1:15 AM Croatia vs Latvia - November 18 - 10:30 PM Netherlands vs Ireland - November 19 - 1:15 AM France vs Gibraltar - November 19 - 1:15 AM Belgium vs Azerbaijan - November 19 - 10:30 PM Spain vs Georgia - November 20 - 1:15 AM Portugal vs Iceland - November 20 - 1:15 AM North Macedonia vs England - November 21 - 1:15 AM Ukraine vs Italy - November 21 - 1:15 AM Greece vs France - November 22 - 1:15 AM Gibraltar vs Netherlands - November 22 - 1:15 AM Croatia vs Armenia - November 22 - 1:15 AM Wales vs Turkey - November 22 - 1:15 AM

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers - Team India matches

India will open its AFC World Cup qualifiers with an away fixture against Kuwait and will then face Qatar at home. India being in a difficult group, will have to make the most out of each game if it wants to create history and go through to the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers timings Kuwait vs India - November 16 - 10:00 PM India vs Qatar - November 21 - 7:00 PM

International Friendlies

Germany, the hosts of Euro 2024, will be looking forward to play the last two of its friendlies before the Euros next year. Germany is still finding form and consistency after playing out a set of mixed results in the friendlies this year.