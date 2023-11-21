What happened in last five Brazil vs Argentina matches before FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Brazil and Argentina, two of the biggest national sides in world football are about to clash horns after two years in the FIFA 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on November 22.

Argentina being the current World Champion and unbeaten this year, is looking stronger than ever against a struggling Brazil side coming into the fixture after a sour loss against Uruguay.

However, historically it has been a tightly contested battle with a plethora of legendary players gracing the field. Lionel Messi is set to feature in the quad for Argentina however, Brazil’s superstar Neymar jr, will miss the big fixture because of a long-term injury he suffered in his last game against Uruguay.

Here is what happened in the last five matches between Brazil and Argentina:

Brazil 0-0 Argentina; November 2021 - FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Argentina’s Lionel Messi challenged by Brazil’s Gerson during qualifyer of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 16, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

Competition-leading Brazil had already secured the first of South America’s four direct entries to Qatar 2022, but with a well-contested draw, Argentina too made it to the World Cup.

Few opportunities were available for Argentina and Brazil in a tense match marked by Messi’s low key performance and Neymar’s absence due to injury. Goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez and Alisson were just about spectators most of the match.

Brazil come close to scoring the opener when Fred, hit the bar with a shot in the 60th minute. Lionel Messi had one opportunity from the edge of the box near the final whistle, but it was easily saved by Brazil goalkeeper Alisson.

The most controversial moment of the match in San Juan, in Argentina’s Northwest, was in the 35th minute when Raphinha was hit by Nicolas Otemendi’s elbow on his mouth and started bleeding. There was no video review of the move. The Brazilian needed five stitches during the break.

Argentina 1-0 Brazil; July 2021 - Copa America Final

Lionel Messi and teammates lifting the Copa America 2021 trophy | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina won its first major title in 28 years when an Angel Di Maria goal gave the side a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America trophy.

Brazil piled on the pressure in an exciting second half but even with five strikers on the field the side could not get an equaliser against an Argentine defence protected by the outstanding Rodrigo De Paul.

Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours.

Argentina’s win extended its unbeaten streak to 20 matches under Lionel Scaloni and handed Brazil its first competitive defeat since it lost to Belgium in the quarterfinal of the 2018 World Cup.

Brazil 0-1 Argentina; November 2019 - Superclasico de las Americas

Lionel Messi in action with Brazil’s Alex Sandro in the 2019 Superclasico de las Americas | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lionel Messi scored on his return from a three-month ban as Argentina beat bitter rival Brazil 1-0 in Riyadh.

A ferocious start saw both sides awarded a penalty inside the first 12 minutes and remarkably neither of them were scored, with Jesus missing the target after being tripped by Leandro Paredes, before Messi had his saved by Alisson.

But luckily for Argentina and the returning Messi, Alisson put the ball right back into the danger zone and the Barcelona star buried the rebound.

Messi went close to a second in rather more characteristic fashion, as he dribbled from inside his own half and got a shot away from the edge of the box, but his effort was a little tame and Alisson stopped it easily.

Another couple of chances were crafted for Messi, but he failed to add to his tally and the match became extremely scrappy and disjointed after the break, with clear-cut chances at a premium.

Lautaro Martinez should have wrapped things up 10 minutes from time when he blazed over inside the area, though Brazil, which handed Rodrygo and Wesley debuts from the bench was unable to punish the let-off and Argentina claimed victory.

Brazil 2-0 Argentina; July 2019 - Copa America Semifinal

Alisson Becker after keeping a clean sheet against Argentina in the Copa America semifinals in 2019. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil moved into its first Copa America final since 2007 with a 2-0 win over Argentina. Gabriel Jesus starred for Tite’s men, scoring the opener before setting up Roberto Firmino in the semifinal.

Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina had its chances, hitting the woodwork twice through the star forward and Sergio Aguero. But its chances were dashed by Firmino’s 71st-minute goal as eight-time champion Brazil reached the decider.

In what was a frantic start, Leandro Paredes went close for Argentina, his powerful effort from range going just over.

Jesus had looked bright early and he opened the scoring for Brazil in the 19th minute. Dani Alves did brilliantly to release Firmino down the right side of the area, the forward crossing for Jesus to convert from close range.

As Brazil appeared content to sit back after its opener, Argentina went close to an equaliser on the half-hour mark .Messi’s well-weighted set-piece from a central area was met by Aguero, whose header bounced back off the crossbar.

Philippe Coutinho had a great chance to double Brazil’s lead in the 56th minute, the attacker blazing over after being set up following a wonderful turn by Jesus.

Argentina continued to dominate as it looked for an equaliser as Messi’s 20-yard free-kick was comfortably saved by Alisson in the 66th minute.

Against the run of play, Brazil struck on the counter-attack to double its lead thanks to some excellent work from Jesus. He led a break with a brilliant run from inside his own half before composing himself to square for Firmino to tap in and make it 2-0.

That was the decisive blow as Brazil as held firm to progress to the final.

Argentina 0-1 Brazil; October 2018 - Superclasico de las Americas

Brazil’s defender Miranda celebrates after scoring a goal in stoppage time during against Argentina | Photo Credit: AFP

A stoppage-time goal from Miranda gave Brazil a 1-0 win over South American rivals Argentina in a foul-strewn friendly in Saudi Arabia

The central defender rose at the near post to beat Argentina keeper Sergio Romero to a Neymar corner and head home the winner, deciding a game that was set to go to penalties to determine a winner.

The game was played in the heat of the King Abdullah Sports City and the conditions contributed to a stop-start encounter that included 35 fouls, 21 of them awarded to Brazil.

Paulo Dybala went close with a swerving free kick for Argentina from just outside the box in the first half and Leandro Paredes watched a long-range effort drift just wide early in the second half.

Argentina improved considerably after the break, but Brazil still had the better chances, with Romero parrying away a fierce volley from Arthur after 70 minutes and Casemiro almost grabbing the winner with seven minutes left only to see his deflected free kick curl wide.

The defeat was the first in four games for Lionel Scaloni, the interim coach who replaced Jorge Sampaoli after the Russia World Cup.