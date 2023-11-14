MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Bellingham out of England squad due to shoulder injury

Bellingham has missed Madrid’s last two games because of the problem and, having been assessed at England’s training base at St. George’s Park on Monday, will continue his rehabilitation back in Spain.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 17:26 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham during the warm up before a game in La Liga REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham during the warm up before a game in La Liga REUTERS | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the warm up before a game in La Liga REUTERS | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham withdrew Tuesday from England’s squad for its upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of a shoulder injury.

Bellingham has missed Madrid’s last two games because of the problem and, having been assessed at England’s training base at St. George’s Park on Monday, will continue his rehabilitation back in Spain.

ALSO READ | World Cup 2023: David Beckham likely to attend IND vs NZ semifinal clash at Wankhede

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill also withdrew with a shoulder injury ahead of games against Malta and North Macedonia, which are largely inconsequential with England having qualified with two games to spare in Group C. Colwill missed Chelsea’s 4-4 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

England said forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Kalvin Phillips will join the squad later this week because of personal matters.

England leads its group on 16 points, three more than Ukraine and six more than Italy.

