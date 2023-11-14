MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Hungary criticises Bulgaria as it suddenly changes venue

The late venue change was caused by the Plovdiv municipality’s decision to not make the Hristo Botev stadium available for the match due to ongoing construction work at the venue.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 18:54 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Photo: Hungary criticises ‘unsportsmanlike’ Bulgaria as Euro qualifier venue changed
Representative Photo: Hungary criticises ‘unsportsmanlike’ Bulgaria as Euro qualifier venue changed | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Hungary criticises ‘unsportsmanlike’ Bulgaria as Euro qualifier venue changed | Photo Credit: AP

The Hungarian football federation slammed the Bulgarian federation for “unsportsmanlike” conduct as Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier match was moved from Plovdiv to Sofia on Tuesday.

The late venue change was caused by the Plovdiv municipality’s decision to not make the Hristo Botev stadium available for the match due to ongoing construction work at the venue.

The Hungarian FA called hosts Bulgarian Football Union’s (BFU) actions “unprecedented, totally unjustified and grossly unsportsmanlike” in a statement.

ALSO READ | Bayern Munich signs 17-year-old Australian Nestory Irankunda on long-term contract

“It is not even possible to organise a family holiday in this way, let alone an international football match with a huge stake, involving millions of people,” it added.

The BFU said the Plovdiv municipality had violated the preliminary agreement for the use of the stadium.

“UEFA ordered that the match will be played behind closed doors at the Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia,” the BFU said on Tuesday.

Hungary are top of group G with 14 points from six matches, and will qualify for Euro 2024 with a game to spare if they get a point on Thursday, or if Montenegro drop points to Lithuania.

Bulgaria are bottom with two points as they look to secure a qualifying playoff berth in their remaining matches against Hungary and Serbia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Hungary /

Bulgaria

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Hungary criticises Bulgaria as it suddenly changes venue
    Reuters
  2. Tour de France to start in Lille in 2025
    AFP
  3. Brazil full-back Dani Alves to stand trial for sexual assault in Barcelona
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: What will happen if a semifinal or final ends in a tie?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Hungary criticises Bulgaria as it suddenly changes venue
    Reuters
  2. Brazil full-back Dani Alves to stand trial for sexual assault in Barcelona
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024 qualifying: Italy faces showdown with Ukraine; Albania and Slovenia well set to advance
    AP
  4. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Bellingham out of England squad due to shoulder injury
    AP
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Biraghi called up for injury-hit Italy
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Hungary criticises Bulgaria as it suddenly changes venue
    Reuters
  2. Tour de France to start in Lille in 2025
    AFP
  3. Brazil full-back Dani Alves to stand trial for sexual assault in Barcelona
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023: What will happen if a semifinal or final ends in a tie?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment