MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

What happened when Brazil last played Argentina?

Brazil faced Argentina in the group stage of South American World Cup qualifiers for the FIFA 2022 World Cup on November 17, 2021, which ended in a goalless draw.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 17:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s forward Neymar (L) fights for the ball with Argentina’s forward Angel Correa during a match.
FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s forward Neymar (L) fights for the ball with Argentina’s forward Angel Correa during a match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s forward Neymar (L) fights for the ball with Argentina’s forward Angel Correa during a match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Brazil will host Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in a crucial group-stage World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday. (November 22)

Although the two arch-rivals were scheduled to play an international friendly at Melbourne Cricket Stadium on 11 June, 2022, the match was cancelled after Leonel Messi and Co. refused to travel to Australia. 

Hence, the Superclasico was last played in the group stage of South American World Cup qualifiers for the FIFA 2022 World Cup on November 17, 2021, which ended in a goalless draw at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table: CONMEBOL standings after Brazil and Argentina losses

Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Angel di Maria started for Brazil while Neymar Jr. missed the tense end-to-end match due to injury. Brazil started Vinicius Jr and Raphinia alongside Matheus Cunha.

Despite the lack of goals, the match was high on drama and action as both sides registered nine shots. Vinicius, Fred came close to giving Brazil the lead while Lionel Messi drew an excellent save from Alison in the dying minutes of the second half.

Related stories

Related Topics

Brazil /

Argentina /

South American World Cup qualifiers /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

FIFA 2022 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Beth Mead back in England squad for Nations League games
    Reuters
  2. What happened when Brazil last played Argentina?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India vs Qatar Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. What happened when India football team played against Qatar last time?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac’s work over the years is bearing fruits now, says Rahul Bheke
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Beth Mead back in England squad for Nations League games
    Reuters
  2. What happened when Brazil last played Argentina?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Qatar LIVE score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: IND v QAT updates, When, where to watch, Kick-off at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil vs Argentina LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brazil vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Head-to-head record of CONMEBOL giants, BRA v ARG H2H
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Beth Mead back in England squad for Nations League games
    Reuters
  2. What happened when Brazil last played Argentina?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India vs Qatar Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. What happened when India football team played against Qatar last time?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac’s work over the years is bearing fruits now, says Rahul Bheke
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment