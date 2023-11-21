What happened when Brazil last played Argentina?

Brazil will host Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in a crucial group-stage World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday. (November 22)

Although the two arch-rivals were scheduled to play an international friendly at Melbourne Cricket Stadium on 11 June, 2022, the match was cancelled after Leonel Messi and Co. refused to travel to Australia.

Hence, the Superclasico was last played in the group stage of South American World Cup qualifiers for the FIFA 2022 World Cup on November 17, 2021, which ended in a goalless draw at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table: CONMEBOL standings after Brazil and Argentina losses

Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Angel di Maria started for Brazil while Neymar Jr. missed the tense end-to-end match due to injury. Brazil started Vinicius Jr and Raphinia alongside Matheus Cunha.

Despite the lack of goals, the match was high on drama and action as both sides registered nine shots. Vinicius, Fred came close to giving Brazil the lead while Lionel Messi drew an excellent save from Alison in the dying minutes of the second half.