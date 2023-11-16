MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup qualifiers:Son hits cracker as Klinsmann’s South Korea thumps Singapore

South Korean skipper and talisman Son Heung-min made it three with a delicious left-footed curler from outside the box just after the hour.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 21:02 IST , SEOUL - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Son Heung-min of South Korea reatcs during the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd qualifier match between South Korea and Singapore.
Son Heung-min of South Korea reatcs during the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd qualifier match between South Korea and Singapore. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Son Heung-min of South Korea reatcs during the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd qualifier match between South Korea and Singapore. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Son Heung-min scored a beauty from outside the box as Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea thumped Singapore 5-0 on Thursday to launch its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in style.

Victory will go a small way towards winning over South Korean fans yet to be convinced about Klinsmann, but there are tougher assignments ahead, starting with China away on Tuesday.

“A huge compliment to the team, a very professional performance,” the German legend, South Korean coach since February, said.

“Five-nil is a nice scoreline to read but it doesn’t really show you the energy and effort you have to invest in order to get to that score line,” Klinsmann added.

READ MORE: World Cup qualifiers: No player should feel pressure to take over Neymar’s role in Brazil, says coach

South Korea dominated possession at Seoul World Cup Stadium but they had nothing to show for it until Cho Gue-sung struck in the 44th minute.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in sent a curling cross into the box and FC Midtjylland forward Cho caught the visiting defenders napping to sneak in behind and slot the ball home.

Cho had struck the crossbar with a volley on 34 minutes, one of several opportunities that South Korea failed to convert in the opening half. The hosts also had a goal ruled out for offside.

Four minutes after the restart it was 2-0 when Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers headed home for his second goal in as many matches for his country.

ALSO READ
EURO 2024 qualifiers: Khephren Thuram replaces injured Camavinga in France squad

After Singapore had a goal chalked off for offside, skipper and talisman Son made it three with a delicious left-footed curler from outside the box just after the hour.

Hwang Ui-jo of Norwich City scored a penalty to make it four and PSG’s Lee put the finishing touch on an easy victory with a left-footed strike on 85 minutes.

“We needed to have patience,” said Klinsmann.

“It’s very, very difficult to play teams like Singapore who basically come, first of all, to defend with two blocks of five, so pretty much 10 players in front of their goal.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Son Heung-min /

Jurgen Klinsmann /

South Korea /

Singapore /

Lee Kang-in /

PSG /

Norwich City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup qualifiers: Son hits cracker as Klinsmann’s South Korea thumps Singapore
    AFP
  2. India vs Kuwait LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: IND v KUW updates; Kick-off at 10 PM IST; Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Australia 174/5 (33); Smith, Inglis steadies ship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. What happened when India football team last faced Kuwait?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. World Cup qualifiers: Son hits cracker as Klinsmann’s South Korea thumps Singapore
    AFP
  2. India vs Kuwait LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: IND v KUW updates; Kick-off at 10 PM IST; Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Overmars gets Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages
    AFP
  4. Des Buckingham leaves Mumbai City FC, touted to join English third-division side Oxford United
    Team Sportstar
  5. Haifa and Tel Aviv to play UEFA home games in Serbia behind closed doors
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup qualifiers: Son hits cracker as Klinsmann’s South Korea thumps Singapore
    AFP
  2. India vs Kuwait LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: IND v KUW updates; Kick-off at 10 PM IST; Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Australia 174/5 (33); Smith, Inglis steadies ship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. What happened when India football team last faced Kuwait?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment