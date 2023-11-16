MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EURO 2024 qualifiers: Khephren Thuram replaces injured Camavinga in France squad

The Real Madrid midfielder has a right knee sprain and will be out for the qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece on November 18 and 21, respectively.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 17:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The 22-year-old made his France debut when he came on in the 89th minute against the Netherlands in March.
The 22-year-old made his France debut when he came on in the 89th minute against the Netherlands in March. | Photo Credit: UEFA via Getty Images
infoIcon

The 22-year-old made his France debut when he came on in the 89th minute against the Netherlands in March. | Photo Credit: UEFA via Getty Images

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has replaced midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in France squad for the upcoming EURO 2024 qualifiers, the the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Thursday.

The Real Madrid midfielder has a right knee sprain and will be out for the qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece on November 18 and 21, respectively.

ALSO READ: Italy coach Spalletti calls up Mancini for Euro 2024 clashes

The 22-year-old made his France debut when he came on in the 89th minute against the Netherlands in March. His older brother Marcus, a striker with Inter Milan, is already in the squad.

France, which has already secured its spot at EURO 2024, will play Gibraltar in Nice, where Thuram plays his club football.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

France /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Khephren Thuram replaces injured Camavinga in France squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most wickets for India in single edition of ODI World Cup: Shami breaks Zaheer Khan’s record
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Travis Head double strike put Australia in total control vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammad Hafeez appointed as director of Pakistan men’s cricket team
    PTI
  5. Shooting federation slashes bonus points as it makes major change to Paris Olympics selection policy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Khephren Thuram replaces injured Camavinga in France squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy coach Spalletti calls up Mancini for Euro 2024 clashes
    AFP
  3. Gaza conflict takes toll on Palestinian players, says PFA official
    Reuters
  4. Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Head to head, form guide, when and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UWCL 2023-24: Chelsea was ‘robbed’, says Hayes after draw 2-2 at Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Khephren Thuram replaces injured Camavinga in France squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most wickets for India in single edition of ODI World Cup: Shami breaks Zaheer Khan’s record
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Travis Head double strike put Australia in total control vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammad Hafeez appointed as director of Pakistan men’s cricket team
    PTI
  5. Shooting federation slashes bonus points as it makes major change to Paris Olympics selection policy
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment