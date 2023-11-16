EURO 2024 qualifiers: Khephren Thuram replaces injured Camavinga in France squad

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has replaced midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in France squad for the upcoming EURO 2024 qualifiers, the the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Thursday.
The Real Madrid midfielder has a right knee sprain and will be out for the qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece on November 18 and 21, respectively.
The 22-year-old made his France debut when he came on in the 89th minute against the Netherlands in March. His older brother Marcus, a striker with Inter Milan, is already in the squad.
France, which has already secured its spot at EURO 2024, will play Gibraltar in Nice, where Thuram plays his club football.
