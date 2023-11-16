MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Overmars gets Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages

The ex-Netherlands winger quit as Ajax’s director of football in February 2022 after admitting sending a “series of inappropriate messages” to female colleagues, saying he was “ashamed” of his behaviour.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 20:29 IST , The Hague, Netherlands - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Overmars won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 before going on to play for Arsenal and Barcelona.
Overmars won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 before going on to play for Arsenal and Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Overmars won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 before going on to play for Arsenal and Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP

Disgraced former international Marc Overmars on Thursday received a one-year fixed ban from working in Dutch football after sending sexually explicit pictures and videos to women staff.

The ex-Netherlands winger quit as Ajax’s director of football in February 2022 after admitting sending a “series of inappropriate messages” to female colleagues, saying he was “ashamed” of his behaviour.

A month later, he got a “second chance” at Royal Antwerp, appointed as technical director for the Belgian club.

The Dutch Sports Tribunal (ISR) ruled Overmars should be prohibited from “exercising any function” with an organisation affiliated with the Dutch FA for two years, one of which was suspended.

ALSO READ: World Cup qualifiers: No player should feel pressure to take over Neymar’s role in Brazil, says coach

“When considering the appropriate punishment, the disciplinary committee took into account the fact that this affair has received a lot of publicity and that the accused has been damaged by it,” the ISR said in its ruling.

Nevertheless, it noted that the “inappropriate behaviour” had gone on for a long time and that there had been multiple instances.

Given the 50-year-old is now working in Belgium, the ruling is unlikely to have an immediate consequence.

Overmars won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 before going on to play for Arsenal and Barcelona.

Internationally, he represented the Netherlands at four major tournaments -- the 1994 and 1998 World Cups and the 2000 and 2004 European championships.

After his playing career came to an end, he became sporting director at Ajax in 2012.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marc Overmars

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Australia 140/5 (24); Shamsi removes Labuschagne, Maxwell
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kuwait vs India LIVE score, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: IND v KUW updates; Where to watch; Kick-off at 10 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Overmars gets Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages
    AFP
  4. ODI World Cup: Rescue-man Miller pulls South Africa out of the rubbles
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Des Buckingham leaves Mumbai City FC, touted to join English third-division side Oxford United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kuwait vs India LIVE score, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: IND v KUW updates; Where to watch; Kick-off at 10 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Overmars gets Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages
    AFP
  3. Des Buckingham leaves Mumbai City FC, touted to join English third-division side Oxford United
    Team Sportstar
  4. Haifa and Tel Aviv to play UEFA home games in Serbia behind closed doors
    Reuters
  5. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Khephren Thuram replaces injured Camavinga in France squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Australia 140/5 (24); Shamsi removes Labuschagne, Maxwell
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kuwait vs India LIVE score, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: IND v KUW updates; Where to watch; Kick-off at 10 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Overmars gets Dutch ban over sexually explicit messages
    AFP
  4. ODI World Cup: Rescue-man Miller pulls South Africa out of the rubbles
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Des Buckingham leaves Mumbai City FC, touted to join English third-division side Oxford United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment