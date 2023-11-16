MagazineBuy Print

Haifa and Tel Aviv to play UEFA home games in Serbia behind closed doors

Both Israeli clubs resumed their campaigns last Thursday after a month’s pause due to the Israel-Gaza conflict, with Haifa hosting Villarreal in Cyprus while Tel Aviv visited Ukrainian side Luhansk in Poland.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 17:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE- Maccabi Haifa players argue with the referee during a UEFA Europa League match against Villarreal, November 9.
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE- Maccabi Haifa players argue with the referee during a UEFA Europa League match against Villarreal, November 9. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Israeli clubs Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv will play their next European home fixtures in Serbia behind closed doors, UEFA announced on Thursday.

Haifa will face Rennes at Belgrade’s Stadion Rajko Mitic in Europa League Group F on November 30, while Tel Aviv’s Conference League Group B home games against Zorya Luhansk and Gent on November 25 and December 14 will take place at TSC Arena in Backa Topola.

ALSO READ: World Cup qualifiers: No player should feel pressure to take over Neymar’s role in Brazil, says coach

Both Israeli clubs resumed their campaigns last Thursday after a month’s pause due to the Israel-Gaza conflict, with Haifa hosting Villarreal in Cyprus while Tel Aviv visited Ukrainian side Luhansk in Poland.

Tel Aviv is second in its group with six points from three matches, while Haifa is bottom of its section with one point from three games.

