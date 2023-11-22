MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi & co. eye win vs the Selecao; Kick off at 6:00 AM IST

BRA vs ARG: Get the live updates, scores and highlights of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Argentina.

Updated : Nov 22, 2023 04:27 IST

Team Sportstar
(L to R) Argentina's midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Argentina's forward Lionel Messi, and Argentina's forward Angel Di Maria walk during a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires Province, on November 20, 2023, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier football match against Brazil. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)
(L to R) Argentina's midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Argentina's forward Lionel Messi, and Argentina's forward Angel Di Maria walk during a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires Province, on November 20, 2023, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier football match against Brazil. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP) | Photo Credit: ALEJANDRO PAGNI
lightbox-info

(L to R) Argentina's midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Argentina's forward Lionel Messi, and Argentina's forward Angel Di Maria walk during a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires Province, on November 20, 2023, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier football match against Brazil. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP) | Photo Credit: ALEJANDRO PAGNI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Argentina. This is Mayank, bringing you all the live updates as it unfurls at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

  • November 22, 2023 04:27
    Preview

    he ball during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Uruguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

    Argentina and Brazil tested new options up front on Saturday for their World Cup qualifying match next week, an encounter that could give the losing side a bitter ending to 2023.

    Lionel Messi’s Argentina lost to Uruguay on Thursday its first match since it hoisted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, while the host of the superclasico will play without the injured Vinicius Junior at the Maracana Stadium after two consecutive defeats in South American qualifying.

    Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni tested a formation in the first training, eyeing the match in Rio de Janeiro with veteran Ángel di Maria replacing Nico Gonzalez, trying to explore Brazil’s weaknesses on the flanks.

    That was a problem for the World Cup champion in its 2-0 home defeat to Uruguay.

    CHECK OUT THE FULL PREVIEW HERE - READ

  • November 22, 2023 04:18
    Live Streaming Info

    When will the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match start?

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina will take place on Wednesday, November 22, at 06:00 a.m. IST at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

    Where to watch the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina will not be live telecasted on any channel in India.

  • November 22, 2023 04:14
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates of this high-octane clash.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup /

Brazil /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi & co. eye win vs the Selecao; Kick off at 6:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table after India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers third in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tamil Nadu’s Mareeswaran hopes to realise Olympic dreams through Senior Nationals Hockey tournament
    Nigamanth P
  5. Davis Cup: Raonic gives champion Canada fast start v Finland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi & co. eye win vs the Selecao; Kick off at 6:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in February 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  4. India loses against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, stays second in Group A
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Son scores twice as South Korea outclasses China in World Cup qualifier
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi & co. eye win vs the Selecao; Kick off at 6:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table after India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers third in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tamil Nadu’s Mareeswaran hopes to realise Olympic dreams through Senior Nationals Hockey tournament
    Nigamanth P
  5. Davis Cup: Raonic gives champion Canada fast start v Finland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment