Preview

he ball during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Uruguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina and Brazil tested new options up front on Saturday for their World Cup qualifying match next week, an encounter that could give the losing side a bitter ending to 2023.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina lost to Uruguay on Thursday its first match since it hoisted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, while the host of the superclasico will play without the injured Vinicius Junior at the Maracana Stadium after two consecutive defeats in South American qualifying.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni tested a formation in the first training, eyeing the match in Rio de Janeiro with veteran Ángel di Maria replacing Nico Gonzalez, trying to explore Brazil’s weaknesses on the flanks.

That was a problem for the World Cup champion in its 2-0 home defeat to Uruguay.

CHECK OUT THE FULL PREVIEW HERE - READ