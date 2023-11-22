Key Updates
Argentina and Brazil tested new options up front on Saturday for their World Cup qualifying match next week, an encounter that could give the losing side a bitter ending to 2023.
Lionel Messi’s Argentina lost to Uruguay on Thursday its first match since it hoisted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, while the host of the superclasico will play without the injured Vinicius Junior at the Maracana Stadium after two consecutive defeats in South American qualifying.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni tested a formation in the first training, eyeing the match in Rio de Janeiro with veteran Ángel di Maria replacing Nico Gonzalez, trying to explore Brazil’s weaknesses on the flanks.
That was a problem for the World Cup champion in its 2-0 home defeat to Uruguay.
- November 22, 2023 04:18Live Streaming Info
When will the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match start?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina will take place on Wednesday, November 22, at 06:00 a.m. IST at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.
Where to watch the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina will not be live telecasted on any channel in India.
- November 22, 2023 04:14Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates of this high-octane clash.
