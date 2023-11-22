MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Why is Brazil vs Argentina kick-off delayed?

The kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier clash between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday has been delayed after fans of both nations engaged in a fight.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 06:15 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi leave the pitch as fans clash with security staff in the stands causing a delay to the start of the match.
Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi leave the pitch as fans clash with security staff in the stands causing a delay to the start of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Lionel Messi, along with his Argentinian team, had to be escorted back into the dressing room safely until local police authorities took control of the situation.

FOLLOW BLOG | BRAZIL VS ARGENTINA FIFA 2026 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER LIVE ACTION

Fans clash in the stands with security staff causing a delay to the start of the match.
Fans clash in the stands with security staff causing a delay to the start of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
More to follow

