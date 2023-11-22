FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Why is Brazil vs Argentina kick-off delayed?

The kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier clash between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday has been delayed after fans of both nations engaged in a fight.

Lionel Messi, along with his Argentinian team, had to be escorted back into the dressing room safely until local police authorities took control of the situation.

Fans clash in the stands with security staff causing a delay to the start of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

More to follow