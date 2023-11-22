The kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier clash between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday has been delayed after fans of both nations engaged in a fight.
Lionel Messi, along with his Argentinian team, had to be escorted back into the dressing room safely until local police authorities took control of the situation.
FOLLOW BLOG | BRAZIL VS ARGENTINA FIFA 2026 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER LIVE ACTION
More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Why is Brazil vs Argentina kick-off delayed?
- Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi-led ARG walk back after fans fight delay kick off at Marcana
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India coach Igor Stimac rues missed opportunities after loss to ‘out of league’ Qatar
- Brazil vs Argentina Dream 11 Prediction, 2026 FIFA CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA v ARG predicted XI, fantasy team, team news
- Brazil vs Argentina LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE