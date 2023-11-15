Nightmare for Samba Boys? Brazil stares at shock chance of missing out on FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil is the only nation to feature in every edition of the FIFA World Cup since the competition began in 1930. It is also the most successful side in the tournament, winning it five times.

Although Brazil is currently third in the table behind Uruguay and leader Argentina, the five-time champion has dropped crucial points against Venezuela and Uruguay in its last two games.

Brazil is about to face Colombia away from home before its much-awaited clash against an unbeaten and leading Argentina side. Bad results again will force Brazil down the standings and it could majorly fall behind in the running.

If things don’t go Brazil’s way, there is a good chance that the Samba Boys might fail to make it to the next edition of the FIFA World Cup, in 2026.

What is the format of FIFA World Cup qualification in CONMEBOL?

The top 10 South American nations compete in a league with one home and away tie each, giving the teams 18 matches to play.

In the end, the top six teams get direct qualification to the World Cup and the seventh-placed side will play in an inter-confederation play-off tournament.

CONMEBOL Table Standings:

Team Matches Points Wins Losses Draws GD Argentina 4 12 4 0 0 7 Uruguay 4 7 2 1 1 3 Brazil 4 7 2 1 1 3 Venezuela 4 7 2 1 1 3 Colombia 4 6 1 0 3 6 Ecuador 4 4 2 1 1 1 Paraguay 4 4 1 2 1 -1

How has Brazil fared in the World Cup qualification so far?

Seven games have been played so far in the tournament and Brazil is third in the table now.

It opened the qualifiers with a 5-1 win against Bolivia but everything went downhill after that. It got extremely lucky against Peru, with Marquinhos’ header in the 90th minute helping it to a 1-0 win.

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Brazil - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - October 17, 2023 Uruguay's Ronald Araujo celebrates their second goal scored by Nicolas de la Cruz REUTERS/Andres Cuenca | Photo Credit: ANDRES CUENCA

But against Venezuela, it suffered its first blow, being held to a goalless draw against a side ranked 50 spots below it. It then lost 2-0 against Uruguay in a game where it failed to register a single shot on the target despite holding more possession.

The struggles of the Selecao were clear.

Why Is Brazil Struggling?

Brazil’s long-term head coach, Tite, left the side after its exit against Croatia in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, with interim manager Fernando Diniz still handling the team.

Another roadblock in Brazil’s path to the World Cup is its below-par backline. An ageing Thiago Silva is out of the squad and Alex Sandro has been battling a hamstring injury for the last couple of months.

Only Marquinhos remains to lead an inexperienced back-line accompanied by Eder Militao who is also struggling with a knee injury.

Marquinhos, the most consistent centre-back in the current squad of Brazil, will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders to steer the team ahead in the race for qualififcation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil still doesn’t have a fixed full-back pair as it keeps switching between Renan Lodi, Emerson Royal, Yan Couto, Carlos Augusto Danilo and Alex Telles, the last two being the only experienced players out of the lot.

No matter how much Neymar has struggled in club football when the superstar dons the Brazilian kit, he hardly fails to dominate.

The attacker has been an integral part of the side’s setup and its whole game is known to be built around him.

But he suffered a knee injury during his last Brazil game against Uruguay, which has ruled him out for at least 10 months.

However, players like Vinicius jr, Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo will have the chance to step up on the occasion.

How can Brazil qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Last year, the sixth-placed team which qualified for the 2022 World Cup was Colombia. It had secured 23 points out of the 18 games and in 2018, it was Chile with 26 points.

Brazil will need at least 20 points to secure qualification but if it loses its next two games, which are against opponents Colombia and World Champion, Argentina, it will have to perform exceedingly well to finish seventh and play the inter-confederation playoffs.

Brazil, without its start forward Neymar, will have to finish in the top six to secure direct qualification into the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

If it ends at seventh by September 2025, it will play in the inter-confederation playoffs, facing six teams – one team from each confederation, (CONMEBOL, AFC, CAF, OFC), except CONCACAF, which will have two entries – and fighting for the last two spots of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Anything below that will directly knock Brazil out of the running.