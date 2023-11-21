MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Argentina LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier

Brazil vs Argentina: All you need to know before the CONMEBOL FIFA 2026 world cup qualifiers match being played at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 17:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi’s Argentina comes into the match on the back of 2-0 loss against Uruguay.
Lionel Messi’s Argentina comes into the match on the back of 2-0 loss against Uruguay. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lionel Messi’s Argentina comes into the match on the back of 2-0 loss against Uruguay. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Brazil and Argentina, two of the biggest national sides in world football are about to clash horns after two years in the FIFA 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on November 22.

Argentina being the current World Champion, is looking stronger than ever against a struggling Brazil side coming into the fixture after a sour loss against Uruguay.

ALSO READ | Vinicius Jr to miss nearly two months for Real Madrid after tearing leg muscle in Brazil game against Colombia

The Argentines lost 0-2 against Uruguay ending its unbeaten streak since the 2022 World Cup. Brazil on the other hand isn’t faring well either having drawn one and lost two in its last three games. Last time out, the five-time champions lost 2-1 against Colombia courtesy of a Luis Diaz brace.

ALSO READ | Nightmare for Samba Boys? Brazil stares at shock chance of missing out on FIFA World Cup 2026

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Brazil vs Argentina 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match start?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina will take place on Tuesday, November 21, at 07:00 p.m. IST at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Where to watch the Brazil vs Argentina 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina will not be live telecasted on any channel in India.

