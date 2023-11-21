Brazil vs Argentina LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifier

PREVIEW
Brazil and Argentina, two of the biggest national sides in world football are about to clash horns after two years in the FIFA 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on November 22.
Argentina being the current World Champion, is looking stronger than ever against a struggling Brazil side coming into the fixture after a sour loss against Uruguay.
The Argentines lost 0-2 against Uruguay ending its unbeaten streak since the 2022 World Cup. Brazil on the other hand isn’t faring well either having drawn one and lost two in its last three games. Last time out, the five-time champions lost 2-1 against Colombia courtesy of a Luis Diaz brace.
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
