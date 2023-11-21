MagazineBuy Print

Relieved Italy pledges to ‘repeat something fantastic’ at Euro 2024

Italy will go into either pot three or four for the Euro 2024 tournament draw, which will take place on December 2 in Hamburg.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 09:11 IST , Leverkusen - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Italy, which failed to qualify for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups on either side of its Euro 2020 triumph, avoided another embarrassing tournament miss with its 0-0 draw with Ukraine.
Italy, which failed to qualify for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups on either side of its Euro 2020 triumph, avoided another embarrassing tournament miss with its 0-0 draw with Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner
Italy, which failed to qualify for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups on either side of its Euro 2020 triumph, avoided another embarrassing tournament miss with its 0-0 draw with Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Martin Meissner

A relieved Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi said the European champion will try and “repeat something fantastic” in Germany next year after Monday’s 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Leverkusen secured qualification for Euro 2024.

The result means Italy, which failed to qualify for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups on either side of its Euro 2020 triumph, avoids another embarrassing tournament miss.

The two nations finish level on 14 points behind England in Group C, but Italy have the better head-to-head record having won 2-1 in Milan in September.

“We knew if we were unable to break the deadlock in the first hour, it would become really tough. Ukraine then made it a more physical match,” Frattesi told RAI Sport.

Italy qualifies for Euro 2024 after nervy 0-0 draw with Ukraine

“We were under pressure, but overall it was a good performance. What mattered was that we qualified...

“We suffered, but it was important to get through. Now we’ll try to repeat something fantastic.”

The final score belied the true nature of the match, with Italy’s high-octane attack and Ukraine’s counter-attacking threat creating several chances for both teams.

Ukraine had a late penalty appeal turned down, despite Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante looking to have made contact with Mykhailo Mudryk’s foot in injury time.

“From my point of view that was a penalty, but again I was not there and it’s only about my emotions,” Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov told a post-match press conference.

Italy travelled to Leverkusen knowing it would progress by avoiding defeat, while Ukraine knew only a win would suffice.

Southgate expects England Euro charge despite draw with North Macedonia

New Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has only been in charge for three months after Roberto Mancini surprisingly left for the Saudi Arabia national team job.

“We had to keep attacking -- but Ukraine proved they are a very good team who gave us a lot of problems,” Spalletti, who led Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 last season, said.

Italy will go into either pot three or four for the tournament draw, which will take place on December 2 in Hamburg.

Spalletti added his team would “have a moment to pat ourselves on the back” before turning their focus to the finals in Germany, the site of their 2006 World Cup triumph.

“Now, the level will step up. Now, the fun begins.”

Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo said his side’s nervy qualification campaign, which included two losses to England and a draw with North Macedonia, would not dampen their hopes of defending the title.

“We had the right motivation. Italy must go to the Euros not just to take part, but to compete as reigning champions.”

